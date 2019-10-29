Zlatan Ibrahimovic hints about a possible return to Spain

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 101 // 29 Oct 2019, 22:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored 30 goals for LA Galaxy in this season

What's the story?

Former Manchester United, Juventus, PSG and AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has put Spanish clubs on alert after hinting about a possible return to Spain.

In case you didn't know...

Ibrahimovic would be available as a free agent in December, since the former Sweden international hasn't signed an extension with LA Galaxy. The 38-year-old joined the MLS in 2018 from Manchester United and has scored an incredible 53 times in 58 appearances.

The striker spent one season in the LaLiga with Barcelona before moving to AC Milan following disagreements with then Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola. The 38-year-old had won the La Liga, Spanish Super Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup in his only season with Barcelona in Spain.

Ibrahimovic and Guardiola

The heart of the matter

The striker is reportedly looking to move out of the MLS after severely criticizing the popularity of the league following LA Galaxy's defeat to rivals LAFC in the MLS playoffs.

Los Angeles Galaxy v Los Angeles FC - Western Conference Semifinals

A serial trophy winner, Ibrahimovic posted a cryptic message on social media to set tongues wagging. The Vagabond striker in an Instagram story on his official page said:

"Hello, Spain. Guess what? I'm coming back."

Zlatan to La Liga confirmed?! 👀🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/SBsKm6JMLA — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 29, 2019

Advertisement

The striker had earlier been heavily linked with a move back to Europe, with Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti reportedly keen on reuniting with his former player. However, nothing came out of that.

What's next?

It is unclear whether the striker has decided to join with one of the LaLiga sides or if this is a publicity stunt by the 38-year-old for an upcoming event in Spain.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid look like the only sides that can accommodate the big striker, with both the Madrid sides struggling to find the net recently.