×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Zlatan Ibrahimovic hints about a possible return to Spain

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
101   //    29 Oct 2019, 22:36 IST

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored 30 goals for LA Galaxy in this season
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored 30 goals for LA Galaxy in this season

What's the story?

Former Manchester United, Juventus, PSG and AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has put Spanish clubs on alert after hinting about a possible return to Spain.

In case you didn't know...

Ibrahimovic would be available as a free agent in December, since the former Sweden international hasn't signed an extension with LA Galaxy. The 38-year-old joined the MLS in 2018 from Manchester United and has scored an incredible 53 times in 58 appearances.

The striker spent one season in the LaLiga with Barcelona before moving to AC Milan following disagreements with then Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola. The 38-year-old had won the La Liga, Spanish Super Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup in his only season with Barcelona in Spain.

Ibrahimovic and Guardiola
Ibrahimovic and Guardiola

The heart of the matter

The striker is reportedly looking to move out of the MLS after severely criticizing the popularity of the league following LA Galaxy's defeat to rivals LAFC in the MLS playoffs.

Los Angeles Galaxy v Los Angeles FC - Western Conference Semifinals
Los Angeles Galaxy v Los Angeles FC - Western Conference Semifinals

A serial trophy winner, Ibrahimovic posted a cryptic message on social media to set tongues wagging. The Vagabond striker in an Instagram story on his official page said:

"Hello, Spain. Guess what? I'm coming back."
Advertisement

The striker had earlier been heavily linked with a move back to Europe, with Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti reportedly keen on reuniting with his former player. However, nothing came out of that.

What's next?

It is unclear whether the striker has decided to join with one of the LaLiga sides or if this is a publicity stunt by the 38-year-old for an upcoming event in Spain.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid look like the only sides that can accommodate the big striker, with both the Madrid sides struggling to find the net recently.

Tags:
La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Advertisement
Advertisement
La Liga 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 11
37' DEP ATL
0 - 0
 Deportivo Alavés vs Atlético Madrid
Today BAR REA 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Real Valladolid
Today REA LEV 11:30 PM Real Sociedad vs Levante
Today VAL SEV 11:30 PM Valencia vs Sevilla
Tomorrow ATH ESP 12:30 AM Athletic Club vs Espanyol
Tomorrow REA CEL 01:30 AM Real Betis vs Celta Vigo
Tomorrow REA LEG 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Leganés
Tomorrow EIB VIL 11:30 PM Eibar vs Villarreal
Tomorrow MAL OSA 11:30 PM Mallorca vs Osasuna
01 Nov GET GRA 01:45 AM Getafe vs Granada
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us