Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 10 Commandments on how to live Life

Listen to Zlatan. That man is awesome.

by Anirudh Menon Humour 18 Feb 2017, 14:32 IST

Yesterday, the man who proclaimed himself the “God of Manchester”, took over the Manchester United Instagram account and called it #Ibragram.. of course he did. He then proceeded to advice the millions of United fans following the account on how best to live life.

Here are his 10 commandments, and forgive the man his English (his messages are the ones within quotes) – he’s earned that forgiveness!

1. SMILE “Smile because you make other people happy and you look happy. But the smile needs to be a real smile.”

It doesn’t cost a penny and it makes everyone’s lives better. Smile. What’s stopping you?

2. ENJOY LIFE “Enjoy life, because life can be short, it can be long, but make sure you enjoy it ‘cos life is beautiful”

Amen to that.

3. DON’T BE TOO SERIOUS “Don’t be too serious because if you are always serious, people may think something different about you. So make sure you joke, smile, give people energy”

So many of our problems can be solved, and even nipped at the bud, if we stop dispelling negative energy. Don’t be serious – send out positive energy to the world!

4. PRACTICE “Practice, practice and practice. Because without practice you cannot become what you want.. in whatever you want. So make sure you practice, just like I do. Practice”

Practice maketh man perfect.

5. WORK HARD “Work hard, ‘cos when you work hard, everything comes back to you. Whatever you want to be, work hard. ‘Cos it shouldn’t be easy. We don’t like it the easy way, we like the hard way”

There is simply no substitute for hard work

6. MASTER YOUR MAN STARE “Master your man stare. I have mine, make sure you find yours. So then people will be afraid of you”

Of course, it helps if you are 6’5”, 90+ kgs and have a black belt in taekwondo

7. BE BRILLIANT “Be brilliant. Why do it normal? Why do it more than normal? Do it brilliant. ‘Cos we want to be brilliant whatever we do, people remember brilliant”

Why settle for the mediocre? Aim for the stars, always!

8. LOOK AFTER YOUR FAMILY “Look after your family, whatever happens, your family will always be there.So make sure you take care of your family from day 1 until the end. They are the important ones. So whatever else somebody says it’s not important, but what your family says is very important. So make sure you take care of them”

The most heartfelt message of them all. Listen to the man.

9. HAVE RESPECT AND GAIN RESPECT “Have respect and gain respect. This I learned in my life. When I met Fabio Capello, he said to me ‘You don’t ask for respect. You get your respect’. So make sure you also get your respect.”

You reap what you sow... make sure you act in a manner that

10. BE CONFIDENT “Be confident. In whatever you do you need to believe in yourself and you need to have confidence for what you are doing, or else it will be very difficult.”

The secret of Zlatan’s success. Be sure of yourself – you know you better than anyone.

United are known for their publicity stunts, and many of them come across as cringeworthy, but this one hit the right balance of being audacious, cheeky, funny and having a ‘moral of the story’ feel to it.

Well done Manchester United’s social media team and thank the good Lord for Zlatan.

That man is awesome.