Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Manchester United – 5 reasons why it could happen

Manchester United v Southampton - EFL Cup Final
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was Phenomenal for United in his first season

Zlatan joined Manchester United as a free agent in 2016, and immediately stuck a chord with the United fans by scoring the winning goal against Leicester City to clinch the Community Shield for United. Zlatan went on to score 29 goals in 59 appearances for United before injuries ultimately played spoilsport, and he moved on to play in MLS for LA Galaxy for the 2018 season.

Zlatan has already scored 15 goals in 19 appearances for Galaxy this season, with another 5 assists to his name and looks to be in fine form. He seems to have fully recovered from his injury as well.

Zlatan recently revealed in an interview with MUTV that he regrets not having joined United earlier. When United were in the United States for their preseason, Zlatan did drop in to meet his old mates. It was here that he revealed that something special was going to happen this season. Initially, United fans would have thought that the hint was for a big summer signing, but with the transfer business falling flat, Zlatan’s comments did get a few fans thinking.

If Zlatan re-joined United in the winter transfer window, it would definitely be something big. Yet there will also be concerns, especially since the Premier League is more competitive than the MLS.

Now, The Express reports that Zlatan could join Manchester United on loan in the January transfer window, at the end of the MLS season. And here are 5 reasons why the deal could actually happen.

#5 He has unfinished business at Old Trafford

Manchester United v Burnley - Premier League
Zlatan could return to Manchester United to continue where he left off in his first season

Zlatan finished his first season at United with 28 goals. United won the Community Shield, the EFL Cup and the Europa League and Zlatan was pivotal in the run up to those trophies. However, his injury caused him to sit out on a season when he was about to be United’s first player to cross 30 goals in a season in quite a few years.

It would have put him among a legendary rank of United strikers, yet the milestone eluded him by a whisker. Also, Zlatan is yet to win a Champions League and coming back to United could give him another shot at the premier European club tournament.

Although none of those achievements are guaranteed upon joining United, it is hard not to see that Zlatan has unfinished business at Old Trafford. He was adored by the fans and he had a character fit for Old Trafford. Due to the unfortunate turn of events that led to his departure, United fans were unable to bit him farewell. Manchester United deserve to be reunited with Zlatan.

Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
