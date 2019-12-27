Zlatan to rejoin Milan, Barca to send players out on loan, Joaquin agrees Real Betis extension: Football Transfer News Roundup, 27th December 2019

Nnanna Mba FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Dec 27, 2019

Dec 27, 2019 IST SHARE

Los Angeles Galaxy v Los Angeles FC - Western Conference Semifinals

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundups.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reached an agreement with former club AC Milan and will be joining them during the transfer window. Barcelona are looking at the possibility of sending two players out on loan due to lack of match-time. Joaquin Sanchez gives Real Betis fans an amazing Christmas present with his one-year contract extension.

Zlatan to rejoin AC Milan

Los Angeles Galaxy v Los Angeles FC - Western Conference Semifinals

According to Fabrizio Romano and other reports, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has agreed to a six-month deal with Serie A giants AC Milan. Formerly a Milan player, Ibrahimovic won the Serie A and the Italian Super Cup in the two years he played on the red end of San Siro.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back! He has just accepted AC Milan bid. He’ll arrive in Milano on next days. 🔴⚫️ #transfers #Ibrahimovic — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2019

Currently, the glory days of Milan seem to be behind them, as the former heavyweights are struggling to get out of mid-table obscurity. With their last game against Atalanta ending in a five-goal loss, Ibrahimovic's news may be the best Christmas gift Milan can give her fans.

Barcelona planning to loan out players

Deportivo Alaves v FC Barcelona - La Liga

According to reports, Barcelona are looking at sending out two players on loan - Jean-Clair Todibo and Carles Alena. Neither player has appeared enough times for Barca this season, and they have found it impossible to break into the first team.

Getafe and Real Betis are said to have expressed interests in acquiring Alena's services, and it is fairly certain that he will make a loan switch till the end of the season. Todibo, on the other hand, has Bayer Leverkusen's attention, as well as other options in Italy and Germany.

Advertisement

While Todibo may strictly move for more minutes, Alena may have cause to find a more permanent home elsewhere after his loan ends. Real Betis notably went after him during the summer, but nothing transpired and Alena remained with the Blaugrana.

Joaquin signs extension with Real Betis

Real Betis Balompie v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

The 38-year-old star may have planned to say goodbye to Los Verdiblancos and football after spending over 20 years at Real Betis. However, in an unexpected turn of events that has delighted Betis fans to no end, Joaquin signed a one-year contract extension that will see him remain at Real till 2021.

Joaquin, who debuted with Real in August 2000, has had to wait a few months for negotiations to take place and for both parties to agree to a deal. It is said that the deal was finalized on Boxing Day, and Joaquin remains a Real Betis player.