Zrinjski vs Sheriff prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Zrinjski will welcome FC Sheriff to the Stadion Bijeli Brijeg in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League first-round qualifying on Wednesday.

The hosts have never qualified for the group stage of the competition and for the last nine seasons, they have been eliminated from the qualification stages of the various UEFA competitions.

Plemići warmed up with friendly games against Mura and Varazdin last month, securing 2-1 and 3-0 wins respectively.

Sheriff made history last season as they became the first Moldovan side to qualify for the Champions League. They will be looking to make it to the finals this time around as well. They recorded a memorable win against Real Madrid in the group stage.

They played a couple of friendly games in June, securing a 4-1 win each against Milsami and Balti.

Zrinjski vs Sheriff Head-to-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides across all competitions.

Zrinjski form guide (all competitions): W-W

Sheriff form guide (all competitions): W-W

Zrinjski vs Sheriff Team News

Zrinjski

Irfan Hadžić has been sidelined with a knee injury and is not expected to play any part in this fixture. Dragan Juranovic also did not feature in the friendly games last month and will likely be left out of the squad for this first-leg fixture.

Anis Sefo, Matej Sakota, Petar Sucic, Franko Sabljić and Antonio Prskalo are not unavailable for the game and will only be able to play in the competition if the club qualifies for the finals.

Injured: Irfan Hadžić

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Anis Sefo, Matej Sakota, Petar Sucic, Franko Sabljić, Antonio Prskalo

Sheriff

The visiting side currently do not have any injuries or suspensions.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Zrinjski vs Sheriff Predicted XIs

Zrinjski (4-3-3): Josip Čondrić (GK); Hrvoje Barišić, Josip Čorluka, Almir Bekić, Frane Maglica; Ivan Jukić, Damir Zlomislić, Igor Savić; Nikola Mandić, Marijo Ćuže, Matija Malekinušić

Sheriff (3-4-3): Dumitru Celeadnic (GK); Charles Petro, Stjepan Radeljić, Stefanos Evangelou; Heron Crespo Da Silva, Abou Ouattara, Cedric Badolo, Moussa Kyabou; Iyayi Atiemwen, Pernambuco, Ibrahim Akanbi Rasheed

Zrinjski vs Sheriff Prediction

Sheriff were solid in their previous Champions League campaign and will be looking to kick off this campaign with a win. They secured comfortable wins in their two friendly games last month and are the favorites to secure a victory in this game.

Prediction: Zrinjski 1-2 Sheriff

