Zrinjski vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29th 2025

Zrinjski will host Slovan Bratislava at the Stadion pod Bijelim Brijegom on Tuesday in the second leg of their 2025-26 second-round UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign. The hosts will remain hopeful to put up a historic performance and avoid elimination from the qualifying round after a disappointing first-leg defeat.

Zrinjski were completely blown out of the water when they made the trip to Slovakia last midweek as they were defeated 4-0 by Tuesday’s visitors, failing to register a single shot on target. The Bosnian side have never made it past the second qualifying round of a Champions League campaign in their history and will need something truly special to undo that record this week.

Slovan Bratislava have a foot in the third qualifying round following last week's victory and will be looking forward to meeting either Kairat or KuPS in the next stage. The Slovakian giants made their first appearance in the main stages of the Champions League last season, finishing 35th out of 36 teams in the league phase and will be determined to go at least that far once again in this season's campaign.

Zrinjski vs Slovan Bratislava Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on seven previous occasions going into this weekend's clash. Zrinjski have won two of those games, and one ended in a draw while Bratislava have won the remaining four.

The hosts have only scored five goals in their seven meetings with Slovan Bratislava.

The visitors have scored a remarkable 13 goals scored across their meetings with the Bosnian hosts.

Zrinjski have only appeared in the main stages of a European competition once in their history by featuring in the group stages of the 2022-23 Conference League campaign.

Bratislava’s highest finish in a UEFA competition came in the 2022-23 Conference League season when they made it to the round of 16.

Zrinjski vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction

The sides are somewhat closely matched going into the weekend but Plemići will mainly focus on putting up a solid performance in front of their home fans in hopes of getting an unlikely comeback.

Belasí are in a very comfortable position going into the midweek clash and should hold on to their first-leg advantage.

Prediction: Zrinjski 2-1 Slovan Bratislava

Zrinjski vs Slovan Bratislava Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Zrinjski to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in six of the visitors’ last eight games)

