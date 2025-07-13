Zrinjski vs Virtus Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th July 2025

Zrinjiski host Virtus on Tuesday for the second leg of their clash in the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round. Following a 2-0 victory in San Marino last week, the Bosnian side hold an advantage in the tie and have one leg in the next round.

Nemanja Bilbija fired them in front in the 45th minute from the penalty spot, before doubling their advantage with only 12 minutes of normal time remaining on the clock.

Zrinjiski, who qualified for the Conference League finals back in 2023, need only a draw here to reach the second round of the qualifiers. They haven't lost out in the first round since 2018, when the side was beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Spartak Trnava in the Champions League qualifiers.

As for Virtus, this is only their second-ever attempt in Europe, having made their debut last year. After losing out in the first round of the Champions League qualifiers, they dropped into the Conference League and were beaten 5-2 by Flora.

With yet another defeat last week, Virtus are left with a mountain to climb once again.

Zrinjski vs Virtus Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This marks the first official clash between Zrinjiski and Virtus.

Virtus haven't won any of their five games in Europe, losing four, while failing to score in three of them.

Zrinjski Mostar have lost three of their last four qualifier games at home in Europe, including a crushing 4-0 defeat to Vitoria de Guimaraes last year.

The Nobles have won just three of their last seven games in Europe.

In their only two away games in Europe, Virtus have conceded nine goals - four vs FCSB and five vs Flora, while netting only twice themselves.

Zrinjski vs Virtus Prediction

Zrinjiski Mostar are not a formidable side but they have more experience than Virtus, who haven't won any games in Europe since making their debut last year.

The Bosnian side have the advantage in the tie but could still go for another win here, and we expect them to be successful.

Prediction: Zrinjski 2-0 Virtus

Zrinjski vs Virtus Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Zrinjiski Mostar to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

