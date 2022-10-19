Zulte Waregem vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | October 20, 2022

Zulte Waregem will host Anderlecht at the Elindus Arena in round 13 of the Belgian Jupiler League on Thursday (October 20).

Felice Mazzu’s men head into the midweek clash unbeaten in their last 15 meetings against Zulte and will look to continue in the same vein.

RSC Anderlecht @rscanderlecht Marco Kana et Benito Raman seront indisponibles pour un certain temps. De volledige blessure-update vind je op rsca.be Marco Kana et Benito Raman seront indisponibles pour un certain temps. De volledige blessure-update vind je op rsca.be 🟣⚪

Zulte returned to winning ways on Saturday by seeing off Kortrijk 3-1 away. Before that, they were on a ten-game winless run, picking up two points from a possible 30..

With eight points from 12 games, Zulte are rooted to the bottom of the standings, three points away from safety.

Meanwhile, Anderlecht failed to find their feetin a 1-0 loss against Club Brugge in their last outing. They have now lost four of their last five outings, including a 2-1 defeat against West Ham United in the UEFA Europa Conference League last week.

With 16 points from 12 games, Anderlecht are ninth in the league table, three points off eighth-placed Westerlo.

Zulte Waregem vs Anderlecht Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Anderlecht have been imperious in this fixture, claiming 34 wins from the last 49 meetings.

Zulte have picked up six wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Anderlecht are on a four-game winning streak against Zulte. They are unbeaten in the last 15 meetings between the teams since a 4-3 loss in September 2013.

Zulte head into the weekend on a run of five home defeats, scoring five goals and conceding 18.

Anderlecht have lost four of their last five games across competitions, with a 3-1 win over Mechelen on October 9 being the exception.

Zulte Waregem vs Anderlecht Prediction

While Anderlecht have run out of steam in recent weeks, they head into Thursday as the firm favourites to claim all three points, given their impressive streak against the hosts. Zulte have struggled for results at home, so the visitors should come away with a slender victory at the Elindus Arena.

Prediction: Zulte Waregem 1-2 Anderlecht

Zulte Waregem vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Anderlecht

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in the last seven meetings between the teams.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last eight meetings.)

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes