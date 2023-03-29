Zulte Waregem vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31st 2023

Zulte Waregem and Royal Antwerp go head-to-head at the Elindus Arena as round 31 of the Belgian Jupiler League gets underway on Friday.

The home side will be looking to pick up their first win since January and kickstart their surge from the danger zone.

Zulte Waregem failed to stop the rot in their final outing before the international break as they could only salvage a 2-2 draw with Standard Liege on March 18.

Frederik D'Hollander’s men have now gone 11 straight matches without a win, a run which saw them suffer a semi-final exit from the Belgian Cup courtesy of a 3-1 aggregate loss to Mechelen.

With four games left to go before the 2022-23 campaign draws to a close, Waregem are currently 16th in the league table, three points off 15th-placed Eupen just outside the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Royal Antwerp suffered a huge blow in their quest for the Jupiler League crown as they fell to a somewhat disappointing 1-0 home loss against 10-man Sporting Charleroi.

Prior to that, the Reds were on a seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions, claiming five wins and two draws.

With 60 points from 30 matches, Antwerp are currently third in the league standings, eight points off first-placed KRC Genk.

Zulte Waregem vs Royal Antwerp Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 14 meetings between the sides, Royal Antwerp boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Zulte Waregem have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils are yet to be shared between the two teams.

Antwerp are unbeaten in their last five away games in the league, picking up three wins and two draws since January’s 2-0 loss at Union Saint-Gilloise.

Zulte Waregem are winless in 11 consecutive matches across all competitions, losing six and picking up five draws since January.

Zulte Waregem vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

Zulte Waregem have endured another poor domestic campaign and currently find themselves in a heated relegation scrap. Meanwhile, Royal Antwerp need all three points to keep their slim title hopes alive as they sit eight points off Genk.

While we expect the hosts to put up a fight, we are backing Antwerp to scrape a narrow victory.

Prediction: Zulte Waregem 1-2 Royal Antwerp

Zulte Waregem vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Royal Antwerp

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Zulte Waregem’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of the last nine meetings between the two teams)

