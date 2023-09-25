Zurich vs Grasshoppers Prediction and Betting Tips | September 26, 2023 

Zurich host Grasshoppers at the Letzigrund on Tuesday (September 26) in the Swiss Super League, looking to return to winning ways after three draws.

The FCZ have been caught up in a strange cycle lately, registering stalemates to St. Gallen, Basel and Laussane. Having made a flying start to their campaign, winning three of their opening four games, Zurich have dropped to third in the standings with 13 points from seven games. However, they're the only side, besides leaders Young Boys, who're unbeaten in the division.

Meanwhile, Grasshoppers are coming off a winless run but a much worse one in comparison to Zurich, with three defeats and a draw in their last four games.

The Hoppers lost 3-1 to Winterthur, 1-0 by Luzern and 2-1 by Stade Lausanne-Ouchy, before stopping the rut with a 1-1 draw against St. Gallen on Sunday. During this period, Bruno Berner's side were vanquished 3-0 by Sion in the second round of the Swiss Cup as they looked desperately short at the back.

Zurich vs Grasshoppers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 219 clashes between the two sides, with Grasshoppers leading 99-77.

Zurich have won their last two clashes with Grasshopper, both by the same scoreline, 2-1.

Grasshoppers have won one of their last 14 clashes with Zurich, a 4-1 win on the road in October 2022.

Zurich are looking to win consecutively at home over Grasshoppers for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Grasshoppers are winless in four games across competitions

Zurich have kept a clean sheet in two games

Zurich are unbeaten in the Swiss Super League this season after seven games, winning thrice.

Zurich vs Grasshoppers Prediction

Zurich have drawn their last three games in the league, but Grasshoppers have been sloppier. The hosts also have a good recent head-to-head record, and the trend should continue with another victory.

Prediction: Zurich 2-1 Grasshoppers

Zurich vs Grasshoppers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Zurich

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes