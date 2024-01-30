Zurich vs Lausanne Prediction and Betting Tips | January 31, 2024 

Zurich host Lausanne at the Letzigrund on Wednesday (January 31) in the Swiss Super League as both sides aim to end their winless runs.

After going unbeaten in their first 12 games of the season, Zurich have lost four times in their next eight. They haven't won a league game in their last five outings, including a close 2-1 defeat to Grasshoppers at the weekend.

Bo Henriksen's side led after 20 minutes through Bledian Krasniqi, but the hosts fought back after the break. Dorian Babunski equalised for Grasshoppers in the 72nd minute before Pascal Schurpf netted the winner in the second minute of stoppage time.

This slump in form has seen them slip to fourth in the top flight, with 32 points from 20 games, nine behind leaders Young Boys.

Lausanne, meanwhile, haven't particularly covered themselves in glory this season either, sitting second from bottom in the points table, collecting only 20 points from as many games.

Like Zurich, Lausanne, too, are winless in five league games, including defeats in their last three. It clearly hasn't been a good return to Swiss Super League after gaining promotion last summer; at this rate, a return to second division would be inevitable.

Zurich vs Lausanne Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 168 clashes, Lausanne have won 61 times and lost 58. Zurich are winless to Lausanne in three games, though.

Lausanne haven't won at Zurich since March 2014.

Four of the last eight clashes between Zurich and Lausanne have ended in draws.

Zurich have lost their last three games and are winless in five. Zurich, too, are without a win in five top-flight games.

With 19 goals conceded, Zurich have the best defensive record in the Super League this season, after only Young Boys (18).

Lausanne have registered the fewest wins in the top flight this season, after only Stade Lausanne (3).

Zurich vs Lausanne Prediction

Both sides are on an ebb, dampening expectations for this clash. Neither will be keen to drop further points, so they might take a more cautious approach, resulting in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Zurich 1-1 Lausanne

Zurich vs Lausanne Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes