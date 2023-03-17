Zurich vs Luzern Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18, 2023 

FC Zurich and Luzern will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 25 fixture on Saturday (March 18).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 defeat at Lugano last weekend, with Jonathan Sabbatini starring with a goal and an assist in the first half. Luzern, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 1-0 victory at Servette, thanks to Max Meyer's 51st-minute penalty.

The win saw climb to fifth spot in the standings, having garnered 33 points from 24 games. Zurich are eighth with 25 points to show for their efforts after 24 outings.

Zurich vs Luzern Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 156 previous, with Zurich leading 72-48.

Their most recent meeting in January 2023 was a 2-2 draw.

Zurich's defeat to Lugano ended their eight-game unbeaten run in the league.

Five of Luzern's last six games have produced fewer than three goals.

Seven of their last nine meetings have produced at least three goals.

Luzern are unbeaten in three meeting with Zurich.

Zurich are unbeaten in seven home games across competitions, drawing their last three.

Zurich vs Luzern Prediction

Zurich were in danger of being relegated just a season after winning the league. However, a positive run of results post the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has seen them climb off the foot of the table.

Nevertheless, the defending champions still face relegation fears, with just two points separating them from bottom-placed Winterthur. Luzern, by contrast, are within touching distance of European qualification, and a win will boost their top-four hopes.

Die Leuchten are unbeaten in their last three games against Zurich, who have shown a penchant for drawing games at home. Considering the same, a low-scoring stalemate could ensue.

Prediction: FC Zurich 1-1 Luzern

Zurich vs Luzern Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - FC Zurich to win or draw

