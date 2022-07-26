Zurich vs Qarabag prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Zurich will welcome Qarabag to the Stadion Letzigrund in the second leg of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The first leg in Azerbaijan last week was a highly entertaining affair, with Qarabag securing a 3-2 win. They opened the scoring in the 17th minute, thanks to Kady's goal. Ibrahima Wadji bagged a brace as Qarabag took a 3-0 lead by the 65th minute. Zurich fought back, though, as the defensive duo of Mirlind Kryeziu and Lindrit Kamberi scored in the second half to reduce arrears.

Qarabag now travel to Zurich with a week's rest, while the Swiss club played out a goalless draw against Luzern in the Swiss Super League on Saturday.

Zurich vs Qarabag Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns just once across competitions thus far - in the first leg of the second qualifying round. Qarabag have just one loss against Swiss opponents and will hope to continue that run.

Zurich, meanwhile, have a win and a loss in two outings against Azerbaijani opponents.

Zurich form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-W.

Qarabag form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-D.

Zurich vs Qarabag Team News

Zurich

There are no reported absentees for the reigning Swiss champions. Becir Omeragic's involvement remains doubtful, though, as he's yet to make an appearance in the competition, despite being included in the squad.

There could be some changes in attack, as Zurich failed to score at home in the league game over the weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Becir Omeragic.

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None.

Qarabag

The visitors have no reported injuries or suspension concerns. They should field a strong XI as they look to reach the third qualifying round.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Zurich vs Qarabag Predicted XIs

FC Zurich (4-4-2): Yanick Brecher (GK); Lindrit Kamberi, Mirlind Kryeziu, Fidan Aliti, Nikola Boranijasevic; Fabian Rohner, Antonio Marchesano, Bledian Krasniqi, Adriàn Guerrero; Tosin Aiyegun, Wilfried Gnonto.

Qarabag (3-4-2-1): Shakhrudin Magomedaliyev (GK); Marko Vesovic, Maksim Medvedev, Kevin Medina; Richard Almeida, Marko Jankovic, Ismayil Ibrahimli, Kady; Filip Ozobic, Abdellah Zoubir; Elvin Jafarguliyev.

Zurich vs Qarabag Prediction

Zurich have failed to score in their two league games this season. Given their home advantage, though, they'll hope for a better outcome than in the first leg.

Qarabag, meanwhile, failed to score in the away leg in the first qualifying round and might struggle here. They have a one-goal advantage, so it's very likely they'll play for a draw.

Given Zurich's poor form, a win for them seems unlikely here, so a draw could ensue, which would eliminate the Swiss side from contention.

Prediction: Zurich 1-1 Qarabag.

