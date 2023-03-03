Zurich vs Servette Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5th 2023

Zurich host Servette at the Stadion Letzigrund in the Swiss Super League on Sunday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Zurich are currently eighth in the table, two points off the bottom of the table. Bo Henriksen's side have been in good form of late and are unbeaten in their last seven games across all competitions, winning three of them. They will look to extend their streak with a win against Servette this weekend.

Servette, on the other hand, are currently second in the league, 13 points behind league leaders Young Boys. Alain Geiger's side have been in strong form recently and are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions, winning three of them. They will look to continue their form with a win against Zurich on Sunday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Zurich vs Servette Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Zurich have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Servette winning the other two.

Zurich came away as 4-1 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. An Aiyegun Tosin hattrick and a goal from Nikola Katic were enough to secure the win, with Miroslav Stevanovic grabbing a consolation goal for Servette on the night.

Zurich have the second-worst attack in the league, having only scored 22 goals in their 22 games so far this season.

Servette have the second-best defense in the league, having only conceded 28 goals in their 22 games so far this season.

Zurich vs Servette Prediction

Both sides have been in good form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

Zurich will be without Mirlind Kryeziu due to suspension, while Ole Kristian Selnaes, Ivan Santini and Adrian Guerrero are all out injured. Meanwhile, Boubacar Fofana is unavailable for Servette due to injury.

It's hard to choose a winner given how the two sides have performed recently, but Servette should have enough quality to win the game on Sunday. We predict a tight game, with Servette coming away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Zurich 0-1 Servette

Zurich vs Servette Betting Tips

Servette FC @ServetteFC



Les joueurs de Rotkreuz acclamés par les nombreux supporters servettiens à la fin du match



#NotreVilleNotreClub 𝗟𝗮 𝗺𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗲 𝗱𝗲 𝗹𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗽𝗲Les joueurs de Rotkreuz acclamés par les nombreux supporters servettiens à la fin du match 𝗟𝗮 𝗺𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗲 𝗱𝗲 𝗹𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗽𝗲 💫 ☺️Les joueurs de Rotkreuz acclamés par les nombreux supporters servettiens à la fin du match 👏 #NotreVilleNotreClub https://t.co/ZRgWR9wpxO

Tip 1 - Result: Servette Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Servette have one of the best defenses in the league)

Tip 3 - Miroslav Stevanovic to score/assist (The midfielder has four goals and four assists in 22 games so far this season)

Poll : 0 votes