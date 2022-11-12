Zurich vs Servette Prediction and Betting Tips | November 13, 2022 

FC Zurich and Servette will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 16 fixture on Sunday (November 13).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 defeat at Lugano last weekend. Renato Steffen and Ignacio Aliseda scored in either half to inspire their team to victory.

Servette, meanwhile, needed extra time to see off Wohlen with a 5-2 away victory in the Swiss Cup. Both teams could not be separated in a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes, prompting extra time. Patrick Pflucke and Dereck Kutesa each scored and produced an assist in extra time to help their team secure qualification.

Servette FC @ServetteFC ''𝗦𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗿 𝗱𝘂 𝗽𝗶𝗲̀𝗴𝗲 !''



Les Servettiens, avec l'aide de leurs supporters, ont dû faire preuve de patience pour passer l'épaule et se qualifier en 1/4 de finale !



#NotreVilleNotreClub ''𝗦𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗿 𝗱𝘂 𝗽𝗶𝗲̀𝗴𝗲 !''Les Servettiens, avec l'aide de leurs supporters, ont dû faire preuve de patience pour passer l'épaule et se qualifier en 1/4 de finale ! 🎥 ''𝗦𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗿 𝗱𝘂 𝗽𝗶𝗲̀𝗴𝗲 !''Les Servettiens, avec l'aide de leurs supporters, ont dû faire preuve de patience pour passer l'épaule et se qualifier en 1/4 de finale ! 🇱🇻#NotreVilleNotreClub https://t.co/NOw3qai0UR

Defending champions Zurich are at the bottom of the standings with just nine points from 15 games and are seven points away from safety. Servette occupies the second spot with 25 points, seven points behind table-toppers Young Boys.

Zurich vs Servette Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Zurich have 66 wins from their last 181 games against Servette, whk have 75 wins, while 40 games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting in September saw Servette claim a 3-2 home win.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Zurich have managed just one league win all season.

Servette are on a seven-game unbeaten run across competitions, drawing five.

Seven of Zurich's last nine games across competitions saw one team fail to score.

Zurich vs Servette Prediction

Zurich have had an atrocious title defence and are favourites to get relegated. A lack of bite in attack has largely been responsible for their woes, having scored just nine goals all season.

Servette FC @ServetteFC



Après la rencontre de dimanche à Zürich, les joueurs seront en vacances



Deux camps sont au programme jusqu'à la reprise fin janvier



Infos bit.ly/3fVolrG



#NotreVilleNotreClub 𝗟𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗺𝗲 𝗱𝗲 𝗹𝗮 𝘁𝗿𝗲̂𝘃𝗲Après la rencontre de dimanche à Zürich, les joueurs seront en vacancesDeux camps sont au programme jusqu'à la reprise fin janvierInfos 𝗟𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗺𝗲 𝗱𝗲 𝗹𝗮 𝘁𝗿𝗲̂𝘃𝗲 ❄️Après la rencontre de dimanche à Zürich, les joueurs seront en vacances 🌴 ☀️ Deux camps sont au programme jusqu'à la reprise fin janvier Infos 👉 bit.ly/3fVolrG#NotreVilleNotreClub https://t.co/k6gLUkN9pM

Servette, by contrast, find themselves as the only team that could mount a title challenge and are in prime position to secure European qualification.

The visitors should claim a comfortable victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: FC Zurich 0-2 Servette

Zurich vs Servette Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Servette to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

