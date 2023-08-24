Zurich vs St. Gallen Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th August 2023

Zurich will play host to St. Gallen at Stadion Letzigrund in the Swiss Super League on Saturday.

Zurich vs St. Gallen Preview

The hosts appear to have hit the ground running in the new campaign. Although they were the defending champions last season, Zurich struggled, dismissing three coaches and finishing eighth out of 10 teams. However, they are leading the race in the new season with 10 points following three wins and one draw after four matches.

FCZ will be looking to build on their early momentum when they take on St. Gallen. Zurich will head into the clash on the back of three straight wins. They have emerged the winners twice in their last three matches against St. Gallen, while one game ended in a draw. Zurich also boast an impressive home record.

St. Gallen are set to play their third successive away match, having won once and drawn once in their previous two. They sit fourth in the standings, trailing Zurich by three points, but could be toppled if they fail to win at Stadion Letzigrund. Up to five teams are hot on their heels only one or two points behind.

Espen have always been a difficult opponent for Zurich. Their clashes have proved to be fierce, involving physicality and aggression, with their last three meetings attracting four red cards – two apiece. St. Gallen are expected to put up a good fight to possibly cause an upset on matchday five.

Zurich vs St. Gallen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Zurich have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches against St. Gallen.

Zurich have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home matches against St. Gallen.

Zurich have won their last five matches at home in all competitions.

St. Gallen have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Zurich have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches while St. Gallen have won twice, drawn once and lost twice.

Zurich vs St. Gallen Prediction

Zurich’s top scorer Tosin Aiyegun has left the outfit for Lorient. He netted 12 goals for the Swiss side last term. However, wingers Jonathan Okita and Daniel Afriyie have been helping out in the new season, scoring three and two goals respectively thus far.

St. Gallen’s top scorers Emmanuel Latte Lath and Jérémy Guillemenot have departed the club. Albert Vallci has scored twice for the team this season.

Zurich come into the game as the favourites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Zurich 2-1 St. Gallen

Zurich vs St. Gallen Tips

Tip 1: Result – Zurich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Zurich to score first – Yes

Tip 4: St. Gallen to score - Yes