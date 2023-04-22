Zurich vs St. Gallen Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23, 2023 

Zurich and St. Gallen battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 29 fixture on Sunday (April 23).

The hosts are coming off a 4-1 defeat at Luzern last weekend. Max Meyer scored and provided an assist in the first half, while Pius Dorn netted a second-half brace to complete the rout.

St. Gallen, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat at home against Winterthur. All three goals were scored in the first half. Matteo Di Giusto gave a five-star performance, providing an assist and scoting a brace to inspire his side to all three points.

The defeat saw St. Gallen drop to fifth spot in the standings, having garnered 36 points from 28 games. Zurich, meanwhile, sit in eighth spot with 30 points to show for their efforts after 28 outings.

Zurich vs St. Gallen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 174th meeting between the two sides. Zurich lead 80-55.

Their most recent meeting came three weeks ago - a 2-2 draw.

St. Gallen are on a seven-game winless streak across competitions, drawing four times.

Eight of St Gallen's last nine games acrosscompetitions have had goals at both ends.

Zurich are unbeaten in eight games at home across competitions, with both sides scoring in their last five.

The hosts have drawn four of their last five home games.

Zurich vs St. Gallen Prediction

Zurich's inability to string together a run of positive results has left them floundering in the relegation zone, with just one point separating the defending champions from the drop.

However, they have a strong home record to count on and are unbeaten in eight games, albeit with four of their last five ending in draws. St. Gallen, meanwhile, are within touching distance of continental qualification but could pay the price for a six-game winless streak in the league.

Both sides have shown a tendency for draws, so the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Zurich 1-1 St. Gallen

Zurich vs St. Gallen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

