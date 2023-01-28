Zurich vs St. Gallen Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29, 2023

Zurich will play host to St. Gallen at Stadion Letzigrund in the Swiss Super League on Sunday (January 29).

Coach Bo Henriksen, the third hire since the beginning of the campaign, has been unable to get the hosts out of their rut. Zurich remain rooted to the bottom of the table with 13 points, registering two wins, seven draws and eight losses in 17 games. They're winless in their last three outings, drawing all three.

All is not lost for the defending champions. Zee City still have the chance to recover from their grim campaign, but the clock is ticking. They have claimed two wins (at home) in their last five games and will look to do so again.

St. Gallen, meanwhile, are third in the standings with 25 points but trail leaders Young Boys by 13 points. Gallen have won seven games, drawn four and lost six, scoring 34 goals - more than second-placed Lugano (29). With the top spot almost out of their reach, Gallen will likely focus on second place.

Espen come into the clash off a defeat and a draw, winning once in their last five games. They have also been inconsistent on the road, winning twice in their last five outings. They have split their last four meetings with Zurich.

Zurich vs St. Gallen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Zurich have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games with Gallen.

In their last five games at Stadion Letzigrund, Zürich and Gallen have prevailed twice apiece, while one game has ended in a draw.

Zurich have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home games across competitions.

Gallen have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games on the road.

Zurich have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five games, while Gallen have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Zurich – D-D-D-W-L; Gallen – D-L-W-D-L

Zurich vs St. Gallen Prediction

Three players, including goalkeeper Yanick Brecher, have been sidelined with injury. Aiyegun Tosin (four goals, two assists) and Jonathan Okita (three goals) will look to star for the hosts.

The visitors, meanwhile, will be without five players due to injury. Emmanuel Latte Lath (six goals) and Jeremy Guillemenot (five goals) could be the players to watch out for. Zurich should start their revival with this crucial meeting and take a close win.

Prediction: Zürich 2-1 St. Gallen

Zurich vs St. Gallen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Zurich

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Zurich to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Gallen to score - Yes

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes