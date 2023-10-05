Zurich vs Winterthur Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7, 2023 

Zurich host Winterthur at the Letzigrund on Saturday (October 7 in the Swiss Super League, looking to extend their unbeaten start to 10 games.

Having finished a lowly eighth in the top flight last season, Zurich have improved massively this term, winning five and drawing four of their nine games. With 19 points, Bo Henriksen's side are atop the points table, two ahead of reigning champions, Young Boys.

Zurich are coming off wins over Grasshoppers and Luzern, securing 2-1 and 4-1 victories respectively.

Meanwhile, Winterthur are down in seventh position with 12 points from nine games. Patrick Rahmen's side went down 3-2 to Lugano in their last game, their third loss of the season, and are winless in back-to-back top-flight outings.

Zurich vs Winterthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 52 clashes between the two sides before, with Zurich leading 33-6.

Winterthur haven't beaten Zurich since November 1989, a run spanning 11 games.

Having beaten Zurich in their last clash, Winterthur are aiming for consecutive wins in the fixture for the first time since 2016.

Four of their last six clashes have ended in draws.

With 20 goals conceded, Winterthur have the worst defensive record in the Swiss Super League this season, while Zurich have the best (7).

Despite being six places apart in the standings, Zurich and Winterthur have both scored 19 goals apiece in the league this season

Zurich are only the unbeaten team in the top flight.

Zurich vs Winterthur Prediction

Zurich are the favourites on paper, given their overall form this season and superior quality. Winterthur, meanwhile, have blown hot and cold, winning, losing and drawing thrice in nine games.

Moreover, the FCW haven't beaten their city rivals since 1989, and their winless run is set to continue.

Prediction: Zurich 1-0 Winterthur

Zurich vs Winterthur Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Zurich

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No