Zurich vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023

Zurich host Young Boys at Stadion Letzigrund in the Swiss Super League on Saturday (February 25).

With 15 matchdays left, it's becoming increasingly evident that Zurich will be unable to defend their title. The holders have moved from the bottom to eighth spot following their shock 2-1 win at Grasshopper on Sunday, but they're still 23 points off top spot.

FCZ have won only five of their 21 league games, drawing eight and losing as many. Their home record has improved lately, with one defeat in their last five games at the Stadion Letzigrund.

Young Boys snatched a goalless draw on their last visit to Zurich. The visitors are on track to clinch their 16th league title after establishing a 13-point lead atop the standings. Young Boys have lost once in 21 league outings, winning 13 and drawing seven. However, they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Lugano in their last league outing.

The visitors have been outstanding on their travels, winning six of their last ten games and losing just once They have suffered only one defeat in their last five visits to Zurich. Manager Raphael Wicky says that the team's priority is to maintain a wide gap between them and second-placed Servette.

Zurich vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Zurich have won three times, drawn once and lost once in their last five games with Young Boys.

The hosts have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games against Young Boys at home.

Zurich have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games at home across competitions.

Young Boys have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five away games.

Zurich have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five games, like Young Boys.

Form Guide: Zurich – W-D-W-W-D; Young Boys – D-W-D-W-W.

Zurich vs Young Boys Prediction

Aiyegun Tosin and Jonathan Okita, with five and four goals respectively, have led the hosts' attack. Three players, including Ivan Santini, though, will miss the action due to injury.

The visitors, meanwhile, will leave three players behind due to injury. Jean-Pierre Nsame and Cedric Itten have manned their attack, with 13 and 11 goals respectively.

Zurich’s renewed confidence could help in putting up a good fight against Young Boys. A high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Zurich 2-2 Young Boys

Zurich vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Young Boys to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Zurich to score - Yes

