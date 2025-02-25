Zurich vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | February 27th 2025

Zurich will host Young Boys at Letzigrund on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the 2024-25 Schweizer Cup Campaign. The hosts will hope to get past the domestic cup favorites and qualify for the final four.

FCZ defeated amateur sides Zug 94 and Le Locle before getting a narrow 1-0 win over Grasshopper in the round of 16 and will be up against their toughest opponents yet this midweek. The hosts have struggled to find form in recent weeks, losing four of their seven games played since the start of the year but will be looking to avoid quarterfinal disappointment in back-to-back seasons.

Young Boys have only faced lower division sides like Printse-Nendaz, Vevey-Sports and Schaffhausen on their way to the quarter-finals but will remain confident, having won four of their last five domestic games. The visitors are two points above Thursday's hosts despite their lapses in the Swiss Super League this season and will be looking to take a step closer to domestic silverware.

Zurich vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 147 previous occasions going into this midweek cup tie. Zurich have won 51 of those meetings, 37 have ended in draws while Young Boys have won the remaining 59.

The two teams are evenly matched in recent editions of this fixture with both teams winning two and drawing six of the last 10 meetings between them.

The hosts have only managed to score eight goals across the last ten meetings with Young Boys but have conceded 12 across those games.

Both of their previous meetings this season in the Swiss top flight ended in draws.

Only the bottom three teams in the Super League have scored fewer goals than Zurich’s 32.

Young Boys have won the Schweizer Cup eight times, most recently in the 2022-23 season.

FCZ have won the domestic cup 10 times in their history, most recently in the 2017-18 season.

Zurich vs Young Boys Prediction

Both sides are closely matched going into the weekend but the hosts will have to put out a much better showing than they have recently if they are to get a win in normal time.

Young Boys have a slight advantage of being in better form than their hosts ahead of the midweek clash. They have, however, struggled on the road all season and could see their cup tie decided on penalties.

Prediction: Zurich 1-1 Young Boy

Zurich vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the hosts' last six games)

