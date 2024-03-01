Zurich vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3rd 2024

Zurich will host Young Boys at Letzigrund on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Swiss Super League campaign.

The home side have struggled for results of late but continue their push for the Championship round at the end of the regular season. They were beaten 2-0 by Lugano in their last league outing before losing by the same scoreline to Winterthur in the quarterfinals of the Schweizer Cup on Wednesday.

Zurich sit fourth in the league table with 39 points and will be hopeful of adding to that tally on Sunday.

Young Boys have also hit a rough patch of late but remain hopeful of clinching a second consecutive Super League title at the end of the campaign. They were beaten 1-0 by Servette last time out in the league before crashing out of the domestic cup during the week following a 2-1 away defeat to Sion.

The visitors sit atop the league standings with 51 points from 25 matches. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Zurich vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 143 meetings between Zurich and Young Boys. The hosts have won 50 of those games while the visitors have won 58 times. There have been 35 draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last nine.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games and have managed just one in their last six.

Young Boys are the highest-scoring side in the Swiss top flight this season with a goal tally of 51.

Zurich have the second-best defensive record in the Super League this season with a goal concession tally of 26.

Zurich vs Young Boys Prediction

Zurich are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just two of their last 11 competitive outings. They have won just one of their last five home matches and could struggle here.

Young Boys have also lost their last two games and have won just one of their last five. They have struggled to perform in this fixture in recent years and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Zurich 1-1 Young Boys

Zurich vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)

