Fortnite pro SypherPK explains why Epic added "Double Movement" in Season 6

Epic Games have confirmed that Fortnite players can use third-party key remapping software to enable double movement, and Ali "SypherPK" Hassan recently explained everything there is to know about it.

Double Movement is a feature that allows keyboard players to use diagonal movement while facing forward in Fortnite. Although this is an extremely helpful and essential mechanic in battle royale games, the feature was not available for keyboard users for a very long time.

The double movement feature was earlier only available for controller users. However, thanks to Epic Games' confirmation that third-party key remapping software - which enables double movement for keyboard users - won't be banned, there are many players in the community who will want to use this feature for an enhanced quality of life in Fortnite.

fortnite just confirmed double movement is legal on keyboard so can i have scroll wheel now — FaZe Sway (@FaZeSway) April 21, 2021

SypherPK talks about double movement in Fortnite

Fortnite players should note that although key remapping software has been given the green light, macro tools that allow players to perform multiple in-game actions with a single hotkey will not be allowed.

With Chapter 2 Season 6 FNCS on the horizon we wanted to take this opportunity to provide additional clarity around competitive rules: https://t.co/LXMXWlrVCY — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) April 20, 2021

Here's what Epic Games' official blog had to say regarding the double movement feature in Fortnite:

"The spirit of our rules allow for players to reconfigure keybinds in a way that wouldn’t be possible inside the game, including double-movement on keyboards."

However, as was pointed out by SypherPK in the video above, the requirement of third-party software for double movement is only necessary because Epic Games does not provide the same in-game feature in Fortnite.

Despite the restrictions and precautions taken by the developers to prevent third-party tools in the game, allowing a key remapping tool could lead to further implications for players.

According to SypherPK, the best possible method to create a balance for this system in Fortnite is to implement an in-game option for keyboard players to use the double movement feature. Nevertheless, it doesn't seem likely that Epic Games will introduce such an in-game feature anytime soon.

Considering the massive amount of new content being introduced in the game with every new update, it sure feels like the developers are more than happy to allow third-party key remapping software for double movement in Fortnite.