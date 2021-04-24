Top 5 locations in Fortnite Season 6 for quick eliminations and good loot

Fortnite Season 6 boasts quite a few POIs with decent loot. However, there are a handful of POIs that are frequented by most players in a quest for good loot. Landing here early on guarantees a decent amount of loot and quick eliminations provided players have good aim.

The lack of time to harvest building materials at a hot drop during early game stages is the primary reason that guarantees quick eliminations. Since players don't have enough time to harvest materials, build battles are practically impossible, forcing players to rely on their shooting skills entirely.

Top 5 locations in Fortnite Season 6

#1 Dirty Docks

Dirty Docks is one of the most popular locations in Fortnite Season 6. This place has enough loot and materials for players to gather during the early stages of the game. There is also enough cover if players want to pick off their enemies one by one before indulging in any build battles in Fortnite Season 6.

#2 The Spire

The POI is at the center of the map and is probably one of the hottest drops of Fortnite Season 6. Not only does this spot offer good loot, it also has the Spire Assassin here. Players stand a chance to grab a legendary weapon if they successfully eliminate the Spire Assassin. Thanks to the numerous ziplines present in this area, rotating out of this place is equally easy as well.

#3 Sweaty Sands

This is probably one of the richest areas in terms of loot in Fortnite Season 6. It has a good number of chests too. Other than that, this POI has a lot of tall buildings, subjecting players to a lot of close-quarters-combat scenarios. To add to that, there's a guardian tower close to this place as well. The Spire Guardians at these guardian towers drop weapons of Epic rarity when defeated.

#4 Colossal Crops

This area in Fortnite Season 6 is popular because of the ample loot and NPC Raz, who offers the Spire Challenges. Players can get their hands on building materials here too. There are a lot of structures here for players to set up a defensive perimeter if they want to camp.

#5 Catty Corner

Although this POI doesn't guarantee quick eliminations, players can get their hands on some really good loot in this place. The only issue with Catty Corner is the fact that it's located towards the edge of the map, making it slightly difficult for players to rotate out. Other than that, Catty Corner has a good amount of loot, and this place features a few chests as well in Fortnite Season 6.