10 best gaming laptops for Fortnite in 2021

Gaming is better than ever now with the ability to play games like Fortnite on the go with a solid gaming laptop.

There are a ton of different options for laptops. You can find laptops that work best for video calls, laptops that do great for writing, and laptops that are made for those who like to game.

Not every single one is made for gaming. So, which gaming laptops are the best for Fortnite? Here are 10 of the top gaming laptops for Fortnite that you'll find in August of 2021.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 10 gaming laptops for Fortnite (August 2021)

MSG GS65 Stealth Thin Acer Predator Helios 300 Razer Blade 15 HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15t-dk100 HP Omen X 2S Dell Inspiron 15.6 Inch HD Touchscreen ASUS TUF Gaming FX505DY Acer Nitro 5 Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Dell G5 Gaming Laptop

On the list above, you will find some of the best gaming laptops for Fortnite in a variety of categories. Overall, the two best are the MSG GS65 Stealth and the Acer Predator Helios 300.

They are both on the pricier side, but they run Fortnite better than all of the rest. The Razer Blade 15 comes in at a close third. It is an incredible gaming laptop that should focus on games with way higher graphics if you pay the price for it.

For those on a budget, the Dell at number 6 is a wonderful option. You will also find more budget options at the bottom of the list, with the Lenevo IdeaPad and Acer Nitro 5.

The list has something for everyone in terms of gaming laptops for Fortnite. Truly, if you are looking to splurge, looking to save some money, or looking for something more middle of the road, there are plenty of options.

Fortnite has opened up so many avenues for gamers. Whether you are a pro on low settings, looking to make it the most beautiful it can be, or want a speedy reception from your system, take a look and take your pick.

