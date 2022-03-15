10 most broken Fortnite emotes of all time (Chapter 1 to Chapter 3)

A plethora of Fortnite emotes are called broken because they significantly change the hitbox of the character. While some can help loopers in hiding, others can make it harder for enemies to land shots on them.

There are many pay-to-win and broken emotes in Fortnite. Regardless, they are some of the most popular cosmetic items in the Item Shop. Loopers love showing them off on the spawn island or after winning a game/fight.

On that note, here are the 10 most broken Fortnite emotes of all time.

10 Fortnite emotes that worked in the most bizarre manner

1) Breakin'

Even though Breakin' seems like one of the coolest emotes ever, it is the most annoying to face in a match. An opponent who is using this emote is almost impossible to shoot at long range.

The Breakin' dance makes the character move in all sorts of directions. The hitbox, as a result, is cut in half.

Breakin' was released in Chapter 1 Season 3, and has appeared in the Item Shop on several occasions. Players still use it to taunt their opponents who are trying to snipe them.

2) Squat Kick

The Squat Kick emote in Fortnite is broken for obvious reasons. While performing it, the character jumps in the air with both legs stretched in opposite directions. Accordingly, there are countless clips of loopers exploiting this dance and dodging bullets.

3) Wave

Interestingly, the Wave emote from Fortnite Chapter 1 isn't broken because it provides competitive advantages. Instead, it allows players to harvest materials in a really fast manner.

Streamers like Tfue discovered that if players change their settings and bind the Locker Emote Slot 1 setting with the Right Mouse button (or the button used to harvest materials), and then put Wave to Locker Emote Slot 1, they'll be able to harvest materials at twice the speed.

Apparently, the game glitched and canceled the emote animation while loopers swung the pickaxe.

4) Bear Hug

The Bear Hug emote in Fortnite is broken for several reasons. Some players have pointed out that it is inappropriate when used with others. Also, if they switch to a weapon while initiating Bear Hug, they'll be able to crouch while hugging.

Surprisingly, the Bear Hug emote in Fortnite was removed temporarily, but glitches regarding its working are still common.

5) Deep Dab

The Deep Dab emote was so broken that competitive players could exploit it as well. During box fights, they could use the emote near a window, and the character would entirely hide underneath it.

In between the animation, players could use the fire button and eliminate their opponent with a shotgun headshot. The likes of SypherPK talked about the emote and requested Epic Games to fix it.

6) Rolly Rider

Rolly Rider is a sneaky emote in Fortnite with which loopers can move around without making noise. Instead of walking, they just stand on a ball and roll silently.

Naturally, in a fast-paced game like Fortnite, audio clues are really important in tracking enemies. Hence, turning on Visual Sound Effects is the only way to counter the Rolly Rider emote.

7) Neighbourly Hang

Introduced in Chapter 3, Neighborly Hang is one of the most broken emotes ever. It lets players hang above doors and platforms in a manner that hides them.

There are many ways to exploit Neighborly Hang, and players in Spider-Man skins have been playing hide and seek with their opponents since the inception of Chapter 3.

Epic Games hasn't fixed/patched Neighborly Hang, owing to which it is still one of the most sought-after cosmetics in Chapter 3 Season 1.

8) Heart Sign

The Heart Sign was introduced as a free reward on International Women's Day and is undoubtedly one of the most wholesome cosmetics ever.

Having said that, the sound effect of the Heart Sign emote can be heard miles away on the map if players use it together atleast once on the spawn island.

YouTuber Tabor Hill recently explained how this mechanic can be exploited to annoy others in matches.

9) Lil' Monster

Due to a glitch found by YouTuber GKI, players can have the bubble effect of the Lil' Monster emote permanently. All they need to do is perform it and enter a changing booth in Party Royale or Creative. When they exit, the character will still have bubbles surrounding them.

Many players believe that Epic Games shouldn't fix this feature, as it cannot affect standard gameplay in any sense.

10) Trinity Kick

Trinity Kick from The Matrix is one of the most controversial cosmetic items ever. While some loopers claim that it is inappropriate when used with certain female characters, others have discovered how it can help in hiding amidst builds.

Content creators showcased how their opponents were unable to spot them while using Trinity Kick and expected the developers to make the desired amends quickly.

Regardless of their occasional broken nature, emotes in Fortnite will always be one of the most collectible cosmetic items ever. Chapter 3 Season 1 is nearing its end, and players can look forward to unlocking a wide range of new emotes in Chapter 3 Season 2 through the Battle Pass or the Item Shop.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi