10 most disliked things in all of Fortnite

Over the years, Fortnite has introduced a wide range of vehicles, skins, and features. Naturally, not everything receives a positive response from players, as some items end up ruining the meta.

Similarly, some outfits turn out to be pay-to-win and are disliked by F2P players or low spenders. Superhero skins, for instance, are popular among sweats but are hated by casual players.

On that note, here are the 10 most disliked things in the entirety of the Fortnite community.

10 most hated things in Fortnite history

1) M.E.C.H.S.

It is no surprise that M.E.C.H.S. are the first item on this list. They were initially released in Chapter 1 Season 10 as a drivable vehicle, and absolutely ruined the meta.

M.E.C.H.S. could eliminate loopers within seconds and crush their builds with ease. Despite being nerfed multiple times, they were still overpowered. As a result, Epic Games vaulted them and the community finally heaved a sigh of relief.

Mechs returned in Chapter 2 Season 8, but they were much more balanced.

2) Ballers

Ballers are easily the most unusual vehicle ever added to Fortnite. It was a giant transparent sphere in which loopers could just sit and use the grappler to reach their destination.

Ballers had a severe negative impact on the meta, as pro players preferred sitting inside and knocking opponents out instead of fighting during the final circles. After a lot of backlash, Ballers were vaulted and they haven't returned ever since.

3) Jetpacks

Some leaks have suggested that Jetpacks might return to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 2, and this could very well be a nightmare for players.

Rex - Fortnite News @RexFNx



via Epic are working on a Jetpacks chest, most likely for Chapter 3 - Season 2, since it's highly speculated to be a war themed season!via @HYPEX Epic are working on a Jetpacks chest, most likely for Chapter 3 - Season 2, since it's highly speculated to be a war themed season! via @HYPEX https://t.co/eCj3EtZ9ce

Jetpacks were introduced in Chapter 1, and they essentially wrecked Fortnite's meta of building and editing. Players could just use the jetpack and gain a height advantage against someone who's been building for minutes.

Other mobility items like the Hop Rock Dualies and Impulse Grenades made the Jetpacks even more aggravating.

4) Bots

It isn't surprising that Epic Games' Battle Royale game also uses artificial intelligence to fill the lobbies. As a result, bots can be found in almost every game, but their quantity depends on the experience and skill of the players.

The bots in Fortnite are quite unbalanced. While pros might not be affected by them, new players often struggle to understand whether they're facing a real player.

Some bots are way too over-powered, while others get eliminated without even landing a single shot. The same is the case with NPCs like IO Guards and bosses, who have baffling amounts of HP and abilities.

5) C4 Grenades

Anything that eliminates the purpose of building in Fortnite has been disliked by players, and C4 (Remote Explosives) is the perfect example of it.

With a single hit, loopers could destroy the base of a structure and eliminate the opponent with fall damage. Obviously, using this strategy was great, but facing it as an opponent was not ideal, to say the least.

Despite all the nerfs and changes, C4 Grenades never seemed to fit in the meta properly.

6) Mini-guns

The ongoing spray-and-pray meta, though exasperating, does not hold a candle to the mini-gun, which allowed players to fire 999 bullets at once.

Mini-guns, to this date, were some of the most bothersome weapons ever introduced. Players rightly called them broken, and Epic Games then added the over-heat mechanic to balance them out.

7) Infinity Blade

Even though recent Mythics like the Spider-Man's web shooters have been a massive hit, Fortnite's first mythic weapon was a massive fail.

The Infinity Blade was disliked for several reasons. Players could use it to crush builds, eliminate enemies, get shields and health, move quickly, and jump higher than usual. Moreover, when it was placed in Polar Peak, matches began with the majority of players landing on the POI.

A plethora of loopers were eliminated while trying to get the Infinity Blade, and matches quickly became boring.

The developers soon removed the Infinity Blade and even apologized to the fans for adding such an over-powered weapon.

8) Combat Shotgun

The Combat Shotgun in Fortnite was similar to the Heavy Shotgun in Chapter 3. It had a surprisingly long range, owing to which players could use it as a sniper.

In addition, the Combat Shotgun dealt a ton of damage with a fast fire rate. It was a broken Shotgun in all aspects, and the community rejpiced when it was replaced with the Pump Shotgun.

9) Removal of Siphons

Siphons were one of the most loved Fortnite features ever, and their removal distressed a ton of players.

The Siphon instantly enhanced shields or health after eliminating an opponent. Though it was a nice feature for sweaty players, casuals did not seem to take to it much, for obvious reasons.

10) Skill-based matchmaking

Skill-based matchmaking in Fortnite is what makes the game sweaty. Back in the day, players could fool around in matches, troll others, set up traps, and just have fun.

However, with SBMM came a stage where every match included aspiring pros or tryhards who devote countless hours to getting better. Even in Chapter 3, the SBMM is claimed to be broken and players are expecting Epic Games to remove it entirely or make the desired amends.

Although these are some of the most disliked mechanics in Fortnite, there are several features and mechanics that are equally loved. For instance. the Pump shotgun was such a great weapon that loopers still want it to return in Chapter 3 Season 2.

