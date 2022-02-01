10 Fortnite cosplays that bring the in-game character to life

Fortnite is full of great skins and characters that cosplayers can bring to life.

Cosplaying is a relatively new form of art, but it is most prevalent in recent memory. It is when people dress up, realistically, as famous characters from gaming, television, movies, and other forms of media.

The Battle Royale created by Epic Games has been the centre of cosplaying due to its mass of different characters. There is no shortage of unique costumes that come from the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Most realistic Fortnite cosplays

10) Power Chord

A Power Chord cosplay (Image via Sylvercy)

This Power Chord cosplay by Sylvercy is excellent. The guitar, the spikes, the clothes, it all matches perfectly. This isn't a character many think of when doing Fortnite cosplay, so it's fantastic to see it pulled off.

9) Rust Lord

Rust Lord cosplay (Image via DTJAAAAM)

Rust Lord is an OG skin, and it is tough to bring it to life. In terms of realism, this one comes off wonderfully. It has to be nitpicked, though, as the blue is a bit too bright, and the armband is on the wrong arm.

8) Ruby

A Ruby cosplay (Image via Sylvercy)

Sylvercy is back with another realistic Fortnite cosplay. Her portrayal of Ruby is spot-on. From the wave in the hair to the strap around the leg, she truly brought Ruby to life.

7) Lynx

A Lynx cosplay (Image via CarryKey)

Outside of her ninja-like cat costume, Lynx is much more colourful. CarryKey decided to bring that version to life with matching hair and a perfect rendition of Lynx's costume.

6) Brite Bomber

Brite Bomber cosplay (Image via Littlejem)

The Brite Bomber is very hard to bring to life with its colours and tiny details. Littlejem, a fantastic cosplayer, made it look easy. Her Brite Bomber cosplay checks all of the boxes. It has the hair, the pickaxe, and even the shirt.

5) Fishstick

A Fishstick cosplay (Image via NewScapeGames)

Fishstick isn't a realistic-looking character, but an employee at NewScapeGames did a fantastic cosplay. They brought the wild humanoid fish to life and tormented the office for a day.

4) Jules

A spot-on Jules cosplay (Image via Andcosplay)

Andcosplay has put together some amazing Fortnite costumes in her career. Jules has to be her most realistic, however. The hair, the lipstick, the tattoos, and the pet robot owl are all insanely detailed.

3) Drift

A realistic Drift cosplay (Image via Gibson)

The basic style of Drift is one of Fortnite's most straightforward ideas to copy. That doesn't mean it isn't awe-inspiring when it happens. Gibson put together the costume and brought Drift to the real world.

2) Cuddle Team Leader

A Cuddle Team Leader cosplay (Image via Di Simon)

Cuddle Team Leader is a divisive character in the battle royale, but one thing is sure, it is a crazy costume. Making a realistic version of it had to be a nightmare. Di Simon made it happen and it looks good.

1) Valor

Valor cosplay (Image via Reilin)

Valor is one of the superhero characters from Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4. Reilin knocked this cosplay of Valor out of the park. Everything from the costume to the pickaxe to the background makes it look like she is ready to save the world.

