10 Fortnite memes that sum up the entirety of Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is unarguably one of the best seasons ever. Even so, loopers have left no stone unturned in making memes about it.

Memes are a part of pop culture, and so is Fortnite. It is impossible to separate the two from each other. Over the past few weeks, memes related to The Foundation, Spider-Man, and shotguns have been prominent.

On that note, here are some of the best Fortnite memes that sum up Chapter 3 Season 1.

Note: For the convenience of readers, this article contains certain categories and the best memes have been embedded accordingly.

Best Fortnite memes on Chapter 3 Season 1

1) Poor state of shotguns and the Spray and Pray meta

Initially, shotguns in Chapter 3 Season 1 surprised the players. After relying on shotguns for four years, they were shocked to see how unusable the close-range weapons became.

Instead, a spray and pray meta arrived in Chapter 3 with the overpowered MK Seven AR and the Stinger SMG. While new players loved the change, veterans were distressed at the poor state of shotguns.

2) The Foundation and The Rock

The Foundation has been the biggest highlight of the current season. From saving the loopers to fighting the IO, the entity has been pivotal to the storyline.

Naturally, players were quick to troll the so-called 'overpowered' Foundation boss, who can be simply eliminated with a harpoon. Others made fun of him because he can't spot players that are hiding in a bush.

YouTubers like GKI didn't even leave The Foundation statue, and discovered ways to break it.

It is worth noting that The Foundation is none other than The Rock, and Epic Games has impressed players worldwide by adding the 'eyebrow raise' meme as a built-in emote for the skin.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Play as The Foundation NOW.



~ f It’s time to release THE FOUNDATION! You stand in the way.. it’s your funeral.Play as The Foundation NOW. @FortniteGame ~ f It’s time to release THE FOUNDATION! You stand in the way.. it’s your funeral. Play as The Foundation NOW. @FortniteGame ~ f https://t.co/vws81xbdd2

3) Spider-Man

Spider-Man is easily one of the most popular Marvel characters ever, and countless memes have been made about him over the years.

One of the most popular memes is about the two Spider-Mans pointing at each other. The template has been heavily used, and many players recreated it with the Fortnite skin as well.

4) Klombo

It is no surprise that Klombo in Fortnite is as adorable as it gets. However, the dinosaur can also be ferocious if loopers try to harm them.

Klombo memes have not only been wholesome, but they also describe how intimidating it can be when an angry Klombo chases you.

Albie #LFGM @AlbieMKII rt my klombo meme or he will eat you while you’re sleeping rt my klombo meme or he will eat you while you’re sleeping https://t.co/uHgxMrgLED

Honorable mention- XP glitches

It won't be an overstatement that the XP grind has been the biggest joke in Chapter 3 Season 1. Players rarely complete any challenges or quests, but can easily unlock every cosmetic in the Battle Pass.

XP glitches in Creative mode have been abundant, and loopers could get millions of XP in just seconds. Not a lot of memes were made on the topic, but it undoubtedly deserves an honorable mention.

Guerrilla (simping for Pucci and his Gucci) @GuerrillaBeards twitter.com/GuerrillaBeard… Guerrilla (simping for Pucci and his Gucci) @GuerrillaBeards I just remembered something that I find hilarious. So back when my exfriend stalker was a friend we both owned Fallout 76, he was fucking OBSESSED with trying to get to a higher level than me and he even used XP glitches. Even with xp glitches he couldnt until I took a break I just remembered something that I find hilarious. So back when my exfriend stalker was a friend we both owned Fallout 76, he was fucking OBSESSED with trying to get to a higher level than me and he even used XP glitches. Even with xp glitches he couldnt until I took a break 😂 This gave me a amazing meme idea and it's fucking beautiful. Am I mocking him? Fuck yeah I'll mock him any time of the year I literally outgrinded his XP glitches This gave me a amazing meme idea and it's fucking beautiful. Am I mocking him? Fuck yeah I'll mock him any time of the year I literally outgrinded his XP glitches 😂 twitter.com/GuerrillaBeard… https://t.co/0yzp9BNDGN

𝕸𝖆𝖐𝖚𝖌𝖆𝖓 Ω @makugan99

Now, is the good for me to play this meme! @fishyhaha I knew that would eventually happen & here we are with XP glitchesNow, is the good for me to play this meme! @fishyhaha I knew that would eventually happen & here we are with XP glitches Now, is the good for me to play this meme! https://t.co/pmxYcjNGdg

The aforementioned memes best describe Chapter 3 Season 1. Even though there have been some glaring issues in the meta, the community has resorted to memes to express its views. In response, the developers have tried their best to work according to the feedback from the players.

