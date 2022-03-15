10 Fortnite theories that may come true in Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is knocking on the doors. The game will enter its downtime for the upcoming season's update within a few days. Meanwhile, gamers are busy claiming all the XPs in the game and ranking up the tiers before the Battle Pass expires.

The community has also kept busy drawing up theories and myths regarding the upcoming season. Indeed, everyone is excited about the content of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

This article will reveal some of these myths that may come true in the upcoming season.

Fortnite theories that could happen in Chapter 3 Season 2

1) Star Wars-themed season

Epic has collaborated with Star Wars on several occasions. Gamers believe that Chapter 3 Season 2 is based upon a Star Wars theme. The speculations have been flamed recently as Donald Mustard has shared several photos containing Star Wars items. This theory may come into reality after all!

2) Return of the Cube Queen

The end of Chapter 2 Season 8 indicated the Cube Queen getting drowned along with the island. What most failed to notice was the bright illumination rising to characterize the escape of the Cube Queen.

The evil character is alive, and the loopers expect her to return in the upcoming season. With war on the horizon, we may be able to see her back on the island.

3) Robot remains

The remains of the Devourer were all over the island after its defeat at the hands of the Mecha Team leader. It is speculated that since the character lost an arm, it'd be defeated, and we'd be able to see its remains on the island next season.

4) Tilted Towers

The popularity of this POI requires no introduction. However, the location is one of the most tragic as it has suffered several attacks and has been destroyed on more than one occasion. It is believed that Tilted Towers will be removed next season, and a new POI will emerge.

5) Removal of the Tornadoes

The arrival of Tornadoes and Lightning Storms in Fortnite has created quite an uproar in the community. Gamers were pretty excited to see them and enjoyed it when introduced to the island.

However, over time the craze diminished, and right now, no one bats an eyelid for the same. Therefore, gamers believe that Epic might remove them from the game.

6) Return of old POIs

Since Fortnite is in a loop, we have seen several old POIs return to the game. The return of Tilted Towers is the most recent event, and gamers believe that some more locations may be coming to the island next season.

7) Revelation of Geno

With a face-off between IO and the Seven happening next season, gamers believe that Geno will be revealed as well. Agent Jones first mentioned the mysterious character, and her mention interested the Foundation immensely. It would be interesting to see how things turn out.

8) Extraordinary weapons

The impending war situation in Fortnite is expected to intensify in the coming days. The island will see some intense action next season. Epic is scheduled to release some fantastic weapons for gamers to try out to combat the evil forces.

9) Return of Midas

The popular character has been absent from the game for a long time. The island is preparing to set up a war soon, and keeping out Midas seems unbelievable for gamers. Hence, we may see him return with his charisma in the upcoming season.

10) Live concert

Live concerts are pretty popular, and gamers have showered their love towards these events. Players believe that the upcoming season will see Epic release a live concert event featuring a famous artist.

