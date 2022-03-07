10 most-watched Fortnite streamers on Twitch as of March 2022

Despite what some may feel regarding Fortnite and its battle royale mode, the game's streamers are among the most-watched on the planet.

From casual players to professionals, there are many streamers live in the category at any given time. However, only a handful of them can stake the claim as the most-viewed.

In the last thirty days, ten streamers have racked quite the impressive viewer hours. All of this is according to Twitch Metrics, which collects stream data for various titles on the platform.

Most-viewed Fortnite Twitch streamers in the last 30 days

10) Ranger

Ranger starts the list with a total of 888,756 viewing hours over the last month. He plays competitively, casually, and hosts watch parties for other competitive events. That has netted him a wonderful fanbase.

9) pizfn

piz is a streamer and competitive player for the Samsung Morning Stars. The Italian grinds the battle royale and has just over 980,000 viewer hours in the last 30 days.

8) Jelty

Jelty is from Mexico and plays for one of the most prominent esports organizations globally, G2 Esports. It was just a short while ago that he was considered a rising star, but now, he is pulling in over 1.03 million viewer hours in a month.

7) SolaryFortnite

SolaryFortnite isn't just one individual. It is a stream dedicated to the entire organization's division in the battle royale. The European team consists of seven active players and pulled in 1.07 million viewer hours.

6) Sommerset

Sommerset plays Fortnite on behalf of Luminosity Gaming. The content creator and competitive player boasts over 1.1 million followers on Twitch and nearly the same amount of viewer hours.

5) Ninja

It is no surprise that the former face of Epic Games' battle royale is on the list. Perhaps the most recognizable streamer of all time, Ninja comes in with nearly 1.4 million viewer hours from February to March.

4) MrSavage

The EU division of 100 Thieves is lucky to have MrSavage as a team member. This competitive player consistently places high in tournaments, with over 1.4 million hours of viewers witnessing him play.

3) AussieAntics

AussieAntics is a content creator for the well-known esports organization NRG. Unlike many others on this list, the competitive side of the game isn't always his focus. That still saw him grab 1.57 million viewer hours in the past month.

2) Amar

Amar is the second most-watched Fortnite streamer as of March 2022. He blows every single one away, but surprisingly, falls behind just one. He considers himself a streamer, influencer, and entertainer with over 2.3 million viewer hours.

1) Clix

Clix is another NRG competitive player on the list and takes the top spot. His viewing hours for the last 30 days are a whopping 2.38 million. Over 4.6 million follow him on Twitch and 2 million on Twitter. Incredible.

