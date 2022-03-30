10 rare Fortnite skins that cost a fortune (2022 version)

The price of cosmetics in Fortnite largely depends on their rarity. However, some skins cannot be purchased for V-Bucks. Loopers are expected to buy smartphones, chipsets, and other items, and cosmetics are handed out as additional rewards.

Accordingly, these skins cost a fortune, and their owners can always brag about spending hundreds and even thousands of dollars on them.

This article will list the ten most expensive skins in Fortnite history.

Highly valuable skins in Fortnite

1) Surf Strider

Players could unlock the Surf Strider outfit if they owned an Intel CPU. The offer was valid until March 31, 2021. The outfit isn't the most unique and has a rather basic design with an aqua jacket and a diver mask.

Even the cheapest Intel CPUs cost over $100, making Surf Strider one of the most costly cosmetics ever.

2) Glow

Glow is similar to the Galaxy skin. While the latter is the most expensive outfit in history, Glow is relatively cheaper as users could get it as a reward for purchasing some Samsung devices, which include the Galaxy Note10, Note10+ or Note10+ 5G, S10e, S10, S10+ or S10 5G, and Note9, among others.

Glow is clearly one of the coolest skins ever, but purchasing a phone just to unlock it is nothing but over-expenditure.

3) Eon and Rogue Spider Knight

The Eon outfit was a free reward with the Fortnite Xbox One S bundle. However, the special edition console cost over $280.

Another skin that could be purchased similarly was the Rogue Spider Knight. Gamers who owned the Xbox One S Bundle 3 received the skin and 2000 V-Bucks as a free reward.

However, the fact that buying an Xbox console is the only way to get Eon and Rogue Spider Knight makes them pricey.

4) Dark Vertex

Xbox released several bundles with different rewards for Fortnite players in 2019. The Xbox One S Bundle 2 contained the Dark Vertex skin and the Dark Deflector back bling.

The Xbox One S Bundle 2 was slightly more expensive than the bundles above for Eon and Rogue Spider Knight. Accordingly, it is one of the rarest cosmetics ever.

5) Double Helix

Double Helix was released in 2018, but it never arrived in the Item Shop or the Battle Pass. Users had to buy a special Nintendo Switch bundle worth over $300.

I Talk @ThisIsITalk Double Helix bundle is so overpriced right now. Hope that we get a controller bundle with the Double Helix skin to make it a bit easier to get for those that don't have this skin. Double Helix bundle is so overpriced right now. Hope that we get a controller bundle with the Double Helix skin to make it a bit easier to get for those that don't have this skin. https://t.co/fcK34ONExf

The only way to unlock Double Helix in Chapter 3 is by getting the special edition bundle from outlets like Walmart or Best Buy. However, the product is either out of stock or is being sold for unbelievable prices up to $850.

6) Stealth Reflex

After Epic Games put the exclusive Reflex outfit in the Item Shop, it was compelled to release a Stealth Reflex set owing to the community's backlash. In simple words, it is a reskin of Reflex that was given to the owners of Reflex skin after they complained about its ruined exclusivity.

Loopers had to purchase NVIDIA GeForce graphic card bundles worth over $400 to get Stealth Reflex/Reflex as an additional reward. To this date, it seems impossible to find someone donning this skin.

7) Honor Guard

Honor Guard was a free reward for Android users who bought the Honor View 20 smartphone. At the time of the release, the device was priced at over $550.

Not a lot of Fortnite gamers can boast about having the Honor Guard skin. Even though it has a great design and color scheme, spending more than $500 on an in-game cosmetic is simply not worth it.

8) Wonder

Wonder is a reskin of Shadow Ops. While the latter is available in the Item Shop for just 1,500 V-Bucks, the former is an exclusive reward for the owners of the Honor 20 smartphone.

The Honor 20 costs over $600, making Wonder one of the most costly skins ever. It is unlikely that anyone would have bought the Honor 20 just to unlock a Fortnite cosmetic.

Accordingly, only the biggest Fortnite creators like Lachlan, Tabor Hill, and Kiwiz have unlocked Wonder.

9) IKONIC

IKONIC wasn't available in the Item Shop like every other cosmetic on this list. Instead, loopers had to purchase it from the Samsung Galaxy S10 store. The device was priced at over $650.

IKONIC is based on the Korean star and iKON band member Jung Chanwoo, the leading promotional star of the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e.

It is safe to assume that IKONIC will maintain its rarity status in Fortnite forever, and there won't be a lot of cosmetics that top its price.

10) Galaxy

The Galaxy skin was available owing to a collaboration between Fortnite and Samsung. Users who bought the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Tab S4 worth over $950 received the Galaxy skin as a free reward.

Surprisingly, many loopers tried to get the Galaxy skin by going to Samsung stores and logging in to their accounts on demo devices. However, Epic Games took strict action against such individuals, so the Galaxy skin is one of the rarest cosmetics ever.

Exclusive cosmetics have been released since the inception of Fortnite Chapter 3 as well. For instance, Ezio and Diomand Pony Glider are available to players who buy Tiny Tina's Wonderland and Assassin's Creed Vahalla, respectively. However, their cost is nowhere near the cosmetics mentioned above.

Edited by Ravi Iyer