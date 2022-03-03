Fortnite was released almost five years ago, and it revolutionized the battle royale genre of gaming forever. One of the biggest reasons behind the game's consistent success is its ever-evolving storyline, map, and guns.

It all began with The Visitor trying to escape the island, and in Chapter 3, Dr. Slone and The Foundation are about to go to war. Moreover, collaborations have become frequent, and characters like Spider-Man and Batman are now a part of the lore.

On that note, here are 10 things that changed Fortnite forever.

The most ground-breaking changes in Fortnite

1) Collaborations

Back in the day, collaborations weren't too regular in Fortnite. The developers mostly released original skins and crossovers used to amaze the fans.

In contrast, collaborations have now become an inseparable part of the battle royale title. While Spider-Man is a tier 100 Battle Pass reward, Nathan Drake from Uncharted is available in the Item Shop.

Collaborations have helped make the game popular and have even motivated other game developers to focus on crossovers.

2) The Rocket Launch

The Rocket Launch in Chapter 1 Season 4 is the most basic live event in Fortnite's history. However, it was the first-ever live event in history, and loopers had no clue about it.

This event revealed the importance of the storyline and how every change in the game is related to it. And ever since, a ton of live events with millions of virtual participants have taken place.

To this date, no other game has hosted better live events than Fortnite.

3) Music concerts

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Fortnite proved how games could act as a platform for people to come together and enjoy concerts and live events. In the past few years, the likes of Marshmello, Travis Scott, and Ariana Grande have performed in the game, and their concerts have been a massive success.

Such concerts have certainly changed how the world looks at games. They are much more than just a leisure activity now.

4) The Seven

The Seven was once the most mysterious group in Fortnite. However, after years of anticipation, players now know a lot about The Foundation, The Visitor, The Scientist, The Paradigm, The Origin, and The Sisters.

The Seven's goal is to find Geno (most likely the leader of the Imagined Order) and break the loop forever. The Paradigm (aka Singularity) defeated the Cattus monster in Chapter 1, while The Foundation saved Agent Jonesy and helped him make the bridge to the Flipside (Chapter 3 island).

All in all, loopers owe their freedom and lives to members of The Seven, who've always protected them from danger.

5) Midas

Before Midas, loopers didn't have any authentic characters that they could look up to. However, Chapter 2 Season 2 changed this narrative when Midas' genius mind was unveiled.

The character is based on the Greek god who can turn everything into gold. Fans loved Midas and were distressed to learn that he was eaten by a shark in Chapter 2 Season 3.

Even in Chapter 3, the community looks forward to the return of Midas because he's the ideal representation of an anti-hero protagonist.

6) Kevin the Cube

The development of Kevin the Cube from a meme to the Cube Queen was shocking, to say the least.

Kevin the Cube first appeared in Chapter 5, and roamed around the map in a mysterious manner. However, in Chapter 2 Season 8, the true power of the Cube Queen and The Sideways terrified the community.

Characters like the Cube Queen, the Storm King, Raz, and The Ice King have used the Cube's energy to cause destruction, but the loopers have always managed to somehow defeat them.

7) The End live event - Chapter 1 Season X and the beginning of Chapter 2

It won't be an overstatement that Chapter 1 of Fortnite was the most fun. The End live event that took place during Season X and scared players because it led to everything going inside a black hole.

Rumors after The End event claimed that Fortnite would never return, and following a few days of anxiety, players witnessed a brand-new Chapter 2 map.

Apparently, Chapter 2 did not go as planned. Many pro players and content creators quit the game and the developers managed to regain the trust of the player-base after months of constant updates.

8) Chapter 2 Season 4

The Marvel-themed Chapter 2 Season 4 changed Fortnite forever as players realized how collaborations could be a lot more than just cosmetics. The live event featured Galactus, and even the map had POIs like Stark Industries.

Chapter 2 Season 4 is easily one of the best collaborations in the game's history. Fans of other franchises like Star Wars and DC have been looking forward to such large-scale crossovers.

9) Cosmetics

New players might not notice this, but cosmetics in Fortnite have improved drastically over the years. So much so that some of the Rare/Uncommon outfits from Chapter 3 can be considered better than some of the Legendary Chapter 1 skins.

For instance, the Queen's Procession glider in Chapter 2 Season 8 was seen as the most unique glider ever. Loopers seemed sure that no other glider would be able to match its uniqueness.

However, the Green Golbin Glider in Chapter 3 Season 1 arrived with even better animation. The cosmetics in the game are constantly improving, which explains why players happily spend their V-Bucks even after years of release.

AyeAyeRon @AyeAyeRon710 #SpiderMan #Fortnite Add more Glider Animation!! Green Globin and Hawkeye Glider have like one of the best animations I've seen!!! Add more Glider Animation!! Green Globin and Hawkeye Glider have like one of the best animations I've seen!!!🎃 #SpiderMan #Fortnite https://t.co/D9W65gj1jt

10) Creative

The Creative mode in Fortnite allows players to make their own maps with countless items. With this feature, Epic Games' battle royale game might be able to become evergreen like Minecraft and Roblox.

Even when the Battle Royale mode gets boring or repetitive, players can always head to Creative and create a new game for themselves. They can also try out maps made by other members of the community.

A mode like Creative will always help Fortnite be better than a standard battle royale title. This also increases the chances of it staying relevant for years to come.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi