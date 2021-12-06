10 things you missed in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has finally arrived with a new map full of unexplored locations. Most of it is covered in snow, and players are already looking forward to enjoying a great WinterFest event.

Hidden details and Easter Eggs are more than common in Fortnite. Here are ten such elements that players might not have noticed on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map.

Hidden things in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map

1) Tilted Towers

It is no surprise that Tilted Towers is the most exciting hidden detail in the current map. The OG location is buried under the snow but will be fully revealed soon.

As per leakers, one of the challenges in Week 8 requires players to eliminate an opponent in Tilted Towers. This implies that the POI will be available before or during Week 8.

2) Gears of War

The Gears of War collaboration was teased in the Battle Pass trailer. Fortnite has added Gears of War logos around several garages on the map to further increase the hype for the crossover.

3) Deadpool

Fortnite now has a Deadpool-themed house in Camp Cuddle. The location has three houses, and the red house towards the corner contains several Deadpool items such as boards, posters, and socks.

4) Colosseum Easter egg

A maze has been added near the OG Shifty Shafts POI. The maze has many Easter Eggs related to the Colossal Colosseum POI from Chapter 2 Season 5, such as statues.

5) Coral Castle

Coral Castle might be the most despised POI in Fortnite's history, but it is still popular among players. Fortnite has added an Easter Egg as one of the residents from Coral Castle is alive near Shifty Shafts.

Coral Castle resident spotted in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 (Image via YouTube/postboxpat)

6) Pawn Boat

The Pawn Boat, also called the Pawntoon POI, was originally added during Chapter 2 Season 3. Pawntoon was removed in Chapter 2 Season 4, but the boat has returned with Chapter 3 Season 1.

Surprisingly, the boat contains decent loot, and players can consider landing on it.

7) Mecha Team Leader's arm

The Mecha Team Leader's arm was removed by the Devourer monster during a live event in Chapter 1. Interestingly, that mechanical arm can now be spotted in the ocean.

Mecha Team Leader's arms in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 (Image via YouTube/postboxpat)

This is undoubtedly the best detail hidden on the Fortnite map because it is related to an event that took place almost three years ago.

8) The Visitor's rocket

The Visitor's rocket launch played a vital role in disrupting Chapter 1. The member of the Seven has returned as an NPC in Chapter 3 Season 1, and loopers can even find a launch site that can launch seven space shuttles together.

The Visitor's rockets spotted in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 (Image via YouTube/postboxpat)

9) Stone Heads

Stone Heads used to be common on the Fortnite map during Chapter 1. The heads have returned to the game with Chapter 3 Season 1, and players can find them very easily in areas with trees and greenery.

Stone head in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map (Image via YouTube/postboxpat)

10) Chair Easter egg

In Chapter 2, players discovered a chair in a random location on the map. The item mysteriously grew bigger during the mid-season and soon returned to its normal size.

Sofa spotted in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 (Image via YouTube/postboxpat)

Epic Games has added a furniture item to the new map as well. Players can find a sofa in the frosty region, and three chests surround it.

All in all, the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map has not only fulfilled the demand for new locations but has also brought back some fan-favorite POIs from Chapter 1. This explains why most members of the community absolutely love the new season and map.

