10 types of Fortnite players we all know (& find which one are you)

The Fortnite community has drastically expanded in the past few years, and every looper belongs to a certain category. While some are tryhards who leave no opportunity to stomp opponents, others are skin collectors who have their eyes on every available cosmetic.

Consequently, players can be divided into several types and everyone can fall under at least one or multiple categories.

On that note, here are 10 types of Fortnite players that loopers must face at some point.

Most fascinating types of Fortnite players

1) Skin collectors

Skin collectors are gradually becoming more prominent in the community. New crossovers take place every week, and there's an abundance of cosmetics.

While a majority of players only buy outfits that they like and can afford, there are some skin collectors who wish to unlock every skin by hook or by crook. This includes exclusive skins, free rewards, Battle Pass styles, and more.

Usually, content creators become skin collectors because they are expected to showcase cosmetics to their audience.

2) The one who can't take the L

It won't be an overstatement that Fortnite has one of the sweatiest communities. However, maximum players accept defeat if they come across someone better.

Then, there are the tryhards among the tryhards. These players won't stop boasting about their skills even after getting eliminated, and will constantly call out others for 1v1s.

3) Creative players

Fortnite Creative is undoubtedly one of the best game modes ever. From creating their own maps to practicing for tournaments, players can perform a wide range of tasks in this mode.

Accordingly, the third category of Fortnite players includes fans of Creative. They are obsessed with the mode and can be unbeatable in it. However, there are rumors that Creative veterans are easy to beat in public matches.

4) Bullies

They are undoubtedly the worst type of players. They think that it's fine to intimidate teammates and other opponents just because they're slightly better at building and editing.

The Lockers of bullies are filled with toxic emotes and cosmetics that are used after every fight they win.

Such players are not just hated by the Fortnite community, but by all gamers as they make it difficult for newcomers to feel safe.

5) Storyline enthusiasts

Despite being a BR title, Fortnite has its own storyline that revolves around the Zero Point. Every little change on the map is based on the story. For instance, the ongoing earthquakes are a result of the Imagined Order's drillers and a war is about to take place in Chapter 3 Season 2.

There are players who love the storyline more than the game itself. They watch every possible theory about the characters and islands, and only use outfits that are original.

6) Excuse makers

These are players who do not believe that 'To err is human.' This is why they never take the blame, and always come up with unique excuses for losing a game or fight.

From lagging to slow internet, they have tailor-made excuses for every situation.

Ebanks @ebankslolss ...... Different types of fortnite excuses...... Different types of fortnite excuses 😭...... https://t.co/6zkjvK8W8C

7) Trickshotter

Fortnite, to say the least, is the ideal game to try trickshots. Unlike other BR titles that are based on realistic maps and weapons, it is a cartoonish universe with unusual weapons, cars, dinosaurs, and what not.

With so many mechanics, players can find unimaginable ways to attempt trickshots. It is a dream come true if they go against an AFK player in the final play zone.

8) Overbuilder

In the last playzone, there's a high chance of facing the overbuilder. As the name suggests, these are players who just don't stop building until they run out of materials.

They've practiced building and editing for years, and as a result, they love to scare others with their skills. However, overbuilders in Fortnite are always weak against the next category of players, i.e. spammers.

9) Spammers

The term 'spammers' has become more relevant than ever in Chapter 3 Season 1. A spray and pray meta has arrived where the Stinger SMG and MK Seven Assault Rifle are severely overpowered.

Hence, spammers can now trouble others by pressing the shoot button continuously. They do not care about aiming, and rely on quantity over quality.

10) Fake sweat

Cosmetics in Fortnite now act as a basis to judge the skill and experience of loopers. Anyone with a fully upgraded Omega outfit will naturally be more feared than someone with a Peely skin or a Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass skin.

These trends compel newcomers/newbies to spend their V-Bucks on so-called sweaty cosmetics. They might look like the most skilled looper on the spawn island, but in reality, they are free eliminations.

