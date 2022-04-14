11 Fortnite pay-to-win skins that deserve to be nerfed

Fortnite is not supposed to be a pay-to-win title, but some skins have definitely changed this narrative. By providing players with absurd hitbox mechanics, less input delay, camouflage, and other unfair advantages, these skins have been termed pay-to-win for obvious reasons.

In some cases, like superhero skins, the developers were compelled to nerf the cosmetics owing to the community's backlash. However, this doesn't mean that there aren't any pay-to-win cosmetics in Fortnite at the moment.

With that in mind, here are 11 Fortnite skins that Epic Games should nerf.

11 Fortnite skins like Spider-Man and Frozen Love Ranger that provide unfair advantage to players

1) Spider-Man

Spider-Man arrived in Fortnite after years of anticipation and instantly ended up as a pay-to-win cosmetic. Apparently, the character's head allows players to see through builds but the enemies can't spot it.

Moreover, the built-in emote called Neighborly Hang lets loopers hide above doors or in-between builds. This is definitely unfair to players who do not own the Battle Pass.

2) Erisa

Erisa is a Battle Pass outfit in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. It might seem like an ordinary outfit, but prominent glitch finder GKI discovered that the character moves without giving any footsteps' sound, if used with the Guardian Daggers pickaxe.

A lot of players use visual sound effects to avoid such situations, but this doesn't change the fact that Erisa provides unjust advantages to its owners.

3) Frozen Love Ranger

Even though LazerBeam trolling players with the Frozen Love Ranger skin has fetched millions of views, Epic Games is yet to nerf it.

As it turns out, Frozen Love Ranger's color scheme heavily resembles the reboot vans on the island. So much so that players can literally sit above the van and they're unlikely to be spotted by an opponent.

Using Frozen Love Ranger to surprise enemies has been a meme strategy in Fortnite for quite a while now.

4) Silver Surfer

Marvel skins end up breaking sales records whenever they arrive in the Item Shop. The Silver Surfer is no exception, but loopers bought it for its pay-to-win nature.

Like the comics, the in-game Silver Surfer skin is entirely silver and doesn't have any unique features. It is basically the perfect skin for a sweaty players who would love to hide near vehicles, on roads, and in vaults.

Having said that, the Silver Surfer skin is quite bright and can only be exploited in certain situations.

5) Groot

It doesn't require a lot of explanation as to why adding a tree to the Fortnite island was a bad idea. Apart from the POIs, the island is full of greenery, trees, and bushes in which a character like Groot can blend in easily.

Even though Groot is massive and has a large hitbox, players can use it to literally hide in open areas, which is a massive advantage.

6) Mystique

This might be a hot take, but one of the most popular skins in Fortnite's history is unquestionably pay-to-win. It allows players to turn into NPCs and what not with the built-in emote.

There is no legitimate way to distinguish between an NPC and someone who has turned into an NPC by using Mystique. Moreover, players who own this Marvel outfit can turn into any of the aforementioned pay-to-win skins that they witness in a match.

7) Toy Trooper

As of now, it is clear that skins with solid color schemes are pay-to-win in Fortnite. One such cosmetic is the Toy Trooper, which even caused controversy when it was first released.

Although Epic Games nerfed the Green and Gray styles of the Toy Trooper, they are still hard to spot in the woods, near trees, or near bushes. To this date, sweaty players love using these skins and gain a slight stealth advantage over others.

8) Elite Agent

Elite Agent is popular among Fortnite players for several reasons. First and foremost, it is an OG cosmetic from the Season 3 Battle Pass and is quite rare. More importantly, the silver-black color scheme allows it to hide in a lot of places. Just to name a few, these include interiors, vaults, and cars, among other things.

Not a lot of players own Elite Agent, which is why its pay-to-win nature isn't as big of an issue as with other skins. However, it is still an issue that needs to be fixed.

9) Bushranger (RIP)

Bushranger might not be alive as per the storyline, but the character's legacy has been cemented through his pay-to-win skin.

As the name suggests, Bushranger is based on a bush and there is an abundance of bushes on the island. Players can find them in the greenery as well as in the gardens at POIs. Hence, using the Bushranger to hide is as easy as it can get.

10) Superhero skins

With their wide range of customizable options, superhero skins can be turned into pitch-black and pitch-white models that are pay-to-win. Despite Epic Games nerfing some of these features, sweatsy players have been able to exploit the said skins.

Even in Chapter 3, hiding inside cars is a common strategy with these skins. Moreover, in an intense build fight, a pitch-white/cream skin with a sleek design is almost impossible to trace.

11) Midas Rex

The Midas Rex skin, at launch, wasn't pay-to-win. In fact, it was considered one of the coolest cosmetics ever. However, in Chapter 3 Season 2, loopers have claimed that Midas Rex now appears to be a lot darker than it is supposed to be.

Instead of the gold theme, it looks like Midas Rex now wears black armor. Accordingly, owners of this skin can easily hide in the dark.

A similar issue is happening with the Mandalorian skin where its armor is too dark to not be called pay-to-win. From the looks of it, visual and graphic changes in Fortnite Chapter 3 have led to Midas Rex and Mandalorian becoming pay-to-win.

