12 most popular Fortnite skins from Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has delivered some of the most popular skins the game has seen in quite a while.

Heroes new and old have made it to the island in the iconic battle royale. Players get to suit up as incredible characters that truly tie the game together in terms of action and lore.

As Chapter 3 Season 1 continues to roll on, more and more skins are being added. Up until this point, though, it is pretty clear which Fortnite Chapter 3 skins reign supreme.

Note: This article is subjective.

The 12 most popular skins from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

12) Haven

Bat @TheRealishNox I'm honestly pretty excited for the Haven masks. Depending on what masks they give her, she may end up being my favorite customizable skin. I'm honestly pretty excited for the Haven masks. Depending on what masks they give her, she may end up being my favorite customizable skin.

Haven is part of the Kindred Spirit set and is rewarded to players at Tier 40 of the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. Many players enjoy her natural appearance and it has spawned some fun cosplay ideas.

The Epic Outfit is on Page 5 and costs nine Battle Stars. Her popularity may rise soon, as she is receiving a load of different masks that players can obtain and choose from.

11) Marcus Fenix

Fortnite News 🏙 @FortniteBR After purchasing the Marcus Fenix Outfit, playing on Xbox Series X | S will grant you the Matte Black Style, #Fortnite After purchasing the Marcus Fenix Outfit, playing on Xbox Series X | S will grant you the Matte Black Style, #Fortnite https://t.co/Xp8oLK4S0l

Marcus Fenix was at one point the secondary face of the Xbox franchise, right behind Master Chief. The Gears of War icon was added to Fortnite and lovers of his series flocked to the battle royale to play as the COG soldier.

So far, it has only been available for a short time in December 2021. It cost 1,500 V-Bucks and is part of the Delta-One set with fellow COG soldier, and his son's best friend, Kate Diaz.

10) Marsha

TGM Casey620z 💚 @cgzettl04 Got the new Marsha skin looks absolutely sick Got the new Marsha skin looks absolutely sick 🔥 https://t.co/sgQvngSdKE

Marsha has just been released and is the female variant of the beloved Marshmello. With a bit more time, she could easily move up this list. Players love completing sets and Marsha's popularity is driven by the superstar she is copied from.

Players can get this skin for 1,500 V-Bucks and watch it react throughout the course of a game. Coupled with that, it comes with a selectable style known as Toasted that makes the skin gold and black.

9) Harlowe

Harlowe is the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Tier 70 reward in the Battle Pass. Her color scheme and her facial expressions make her seem like a punk-rock girl who just doesn't have a care in the world.

Battle Pass users have been taking her onto the island the moment they unlock her. She comes in a racing suit style that gives her a leather jacket and adds a futuristic helmet with horns.

8) Green Goblin

IJD @__IJD__ The green goblin skin is so good The green goblin skin is so good https://t.co/2nMhQBYoxc

This Spider-Man villain is another recent addition to the game, via the Item Shop. Fans immediately purchased it and began tormenting not just the Daily Bugle, but the entire island.

Riding in as the Green Goblin on his glider is so satisfying. The skin is worth 1,500 V-Bucks by itself, but the bundle with the glider, pickaxe, emote, and back bling costs 2,100 V-Bucks.

7) Boba Fett

BattlefrontUpdates @SWBFUpdates Fortnite @FortniteGame *Engaging hyperdrive*



Don’t miss your chance to grab the Boba Fett Outfit before it vanishes into hyperspace! *Engaging hyperdrive*Don’t miss your chance to grab the Boba Fett Outfit before it vanishes into hyperspace! https://t.co/5hy5beVSq4 When Fortnite gets a cool Boba Fett skin to celebrate The Book of Boba Fett and Battlefront 2 gets nothing. twitter.com/FortniteGame/s… When Fortnite gets a cool Boba Fett skin to celebrate The Book of Boba Fett and Battlefront 2 gets nothing. twitter.com/FortniteGame/s… https://t.co/RXTr3GEzAa

The Book of Boba Fett is a huge hit on Disney+ and it makes sense that they added a crossover into Fortnite. The Mandalorian clone and son of Jango Fett is one of the most popular Star Wars characters of all time.

This translated to the Epic Games battle royale quite well. Like other skin sets, Boba Fett can be bought separately for 1,500 V-Bucks, but his entire bundle gives much more for 2,300 V-Bucks.

6) Arcane Vi

Jinx from League of Legends and the popular Netflix series Arcane was added near the end of Chapter 2. In Chapter 3 Season 1, another character from Arcane, Vi, was released.

She became a fan-favorite character on the show and the players bought her set with no questions asked. Her bundle is only 1,800 V-Bucks. That's quite a bit less than some other skin bundles players will find.

5) Azuki

Azuki is quite reminiscent of Beerus from the Dragon Ball series. The warrior cat was a guaranteed purchase for players when it arrived in the Item Shop.

Its fierce nature is unmatched and players are hoping it becomes a rare skin. It has only been seen once in the Item Shop, on January 2, 2022. For 1,400 V-Bucks, it wasn't incredibly expensive.

4) MARSHINOBI

MARSHINOBI was just released, but players are eating up this ninja-style Marshmello skin. The Welcome to the Melloverse Set is incredible and this is the cream of the crop.

The outfit is amazing and Marshmello fans are ecstatic to see it. The skin is reactive when music plays. Its arms, leg coverings, and head light up when music is played through an emote or from a car.

3) Lt. John Llama

Fortnite has been synonymous with llamas, since the very beginning. Llamas are basically the mascot of the game. The Tier 20 Battle Pass reward in Chapter 3 Season 1 brought players Lt. John Llama.

The buff llama received a ton of praise when it was revealed and its several selectable styles are great. John can look like the classic Fortnite llama or have anywhere from gray, gold, red, and blue color schemes.

2) The Foundation

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Which Variant will you be rocking with on the Foundation? Which Variant will you be rocking with on the Foundation? https://t.co/lZynGh1azx

The Foundation is coming with several selectable styles. They aren't even in Fortnite yet, but have surpassed many other skins in popularity. In Chapter 2's final live event, the character was revealed to be Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

It was curtains for just about any other outfit in terms of popularity at that point. Whenever players get the option of taking off their helmets and showcasing The Rock's face, there will be a massive rush of joy everywhere.

1) Spider-Man

Spider-Man coming to Fortnite is just another massive crossover that Epic Games has pulled off. That doesn't make it any less impactful, though. The Wall Crawler is arguably the most popular superhero of all time.

Spider-Man being a Battle Pass reward ensured players would use it with the Mythic Web Shooters item and never switch to another skin. The symbiote and future foundation styles only make it better.

