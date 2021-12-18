3 common mistakes that lead to early exit in Free Fire ranked mode

Ranked matches in Free Fire are the ultimate test of skill. To win a match, in addition to gunplay, tactical prowess is also important. Despite being skilled, however, a lot of it boils down to sheer luck and placement during the early-game.

Most players tend to get eliminated during this stage of the match. While this can be attributed to numerous reasons, in most cases, it's due to silly mistakes. Thankfully, most of these errors can be avoided with ease and improve the odds of winning.

Avoid making these mistakes in Free Fire to stay in the match longer

1) Landing in hot-drop zones or with the bulk of other players

Hot-drop zones are dangerous places. Aggressive players land in these regions and try to outplay each other for points. However, earning eliminations is easier said than done.

With these regions being so volatile, surviving for more than a few minutes is a challenge in itself. Given the circumstances, most players exit the match early and lower their K/D as well in the process.

Landing in hot-drop zones should be avoided. It's not worth the risk and staying alive is hard due to the ever present skill gap. Players are better off landing in passive regions and preparing for mid-game.

2) Engaging opponents without proper loot

During ranked matches in Free Fire, most players tend to look for opponents after finding loot. The goal is to catch them off guard during the early-game and gain an easy elimination. However, things seldom work out like that.

Most of the time, the hunter becomes the hunted and exits the game early. Alternatively, players do manage to score an elimination but at the cost of using all their supplies.

All of this can be avoided by simply obtaining better gear. With the proper equipment, players won't have to empty an entire magazine to eliminate an enemy or get eliminated by a few body shots.

3) Failing to rotate during the match

Rotating plays a huge role in Free Fire. It enables players to get into a proper position to engage opponents and have a clear field of view. However, most players tend to ignore the benefits of this tactical move.

They either wait until the last moment to rotate or are not aware of how to rotate altogether. This leaves players at a disadvantage during the match. Thankfully, anyone can learn how to rotate.

Even if it's not done perfectly, players will be able to avoid being ambushed in-game and be safe after each safe zone shrinks. This will make every Free Fire match easier and help towards securing a Booyah.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The list is in no particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tired of scrolling through invalid Free Fire redeem codes? Check out latest working codes here!

Edited by Sabine Algur