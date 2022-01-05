3 forgotten Fortnite pickaxes that are extremely rare (& 3 that everyone has)

Over the years, Fortnite has released a wide range of pickaxe skins. While some have become very common assets among the player base, others have turned out to be extremely rare.

Cosmetics in Fortnite usually become rare if the developers do not release them in the Item Shop for a long time. Surprisingly, the rarity of free rewards, that could be claimed during a limited time period, has also increased with time.

Here are three pickaxes in Fortnite that are massively rare, and three that everyone seems to own.

Top three forgotten pickaxes in Fortnite that are extremely rare

1) Raider's Revenge

Raider's Revenge is one of the first pickaxes in Fortnite history, which naturally makes it the rarest in the game. Back in Chapter 1 Season 1, players could buy it for 1500 V-Bucks through the Season Shop.

Despite having a brilliant design, Raider's Revenge hasn't returned to the Item Shop since Chapter 1 Season 1. It won't be an overstatement that only the most experienced Fortnite players remember and own it.

2) Drumbeat

The Drumbeat pickaxe has only been in the Item Shop twice, and that too in 2018. Players haven't had the opportunity to buy this pickaxe for over three years, which is why it has made this list.

Drumbeat merely costs 500 V-Bucks and players should not miss the chance to buy this OG skin from Chapter 1 Season 5 if it ever returns to the game.

3) Tooth Pick

The Tooth Pick pickaxe was released in Chapter 1 Season 1 for 800 V-Bucks and was last available in the Item Shop in January 2019.

It is still unknown why Epic Games suddenly stopped releasing the Tooth Pick pickaxe in the Item Shop. Back in the day, it used to be up for grabs every 30 days.

Regardless, only Fortnite veterans own the Tooth Pick and it is easily one of the rarest items.

Top three Fortnite pickaxes that everyone has

1) Default Pickaxe

It is no surprise that the Default pickaxe is a part of this list. However, what's more surprising is the fact that an average of 2-3 players still use it every game.

While new players have no other option but to use the default cosmetics, sweats often don these skins to surprise their opponents.

The OG default pickaxe was re-introduced in Fortnite as a Throwback pickaxe for free in November 2020, which is why millions of players still have it.

2) Driver

The Driver Pickaxe is one of the best skins for low spenders as well as tryhards in Fortnite. It is available for just 500 V-Bucks and regularly returns to the Item Shop.

Despite the abundance of dazzling and goofy designs, many players in the community like plain and simple skins. Driver pickaxe is literally a golf vector, and anyone who loves the sport would also adore the skin.

3) Star Wand

The Star Wand is heavily used by Fortnite players because it matches well with almost every outfit. Epic Games accidentally buffed the pickaxe's damage output, owing to which its sales increased significantly.

Even though Star Wand's damage was eventually patched, loopers worldwide still use the pickaxe. It returns to the shop every month for 800 V-Bucks and is undoubtedly a lucrative deal for new players.

