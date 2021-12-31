3 Fortnite characters we know nothing about (& 3 that were recently debunked)

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event, The End, answered a lot of questions. In terms of the Fortnite storyline, it was one of the most revealing live events the game has ever had. Characters were revealed, intentions were uncovered and so much more.

Despite all of that, there is still so much that Fortnite players don't know about. Characters are yet to be revealed, plans are unknown and more. Here are three characters Fortnite players know about and three that they still don't. At least not yet.

Fortnite characters that are known and others that are still shrouded in mystery

Known

3) Jonesy

Jonesy's intentions and his role in the storyline were further revealed in the live event. At this point it is totally safe to say that Jonesy is the good guy. He's been an integral part of the storyline for several seasons now, and his role and intentions continue to get clearer as time goes on.

2) The Scientist

Fortnite players don't know a ton about him, but the Scientist is also a good guy. His role and intentions are clear, especially after the live event. He's been a big part of the storyline for a while, too, just more-so behind the scenes.

The Scientist is an important character (Image via Epic Games)

1) The Foundation

The identity of the Foundation was one of the biggest mysteries that Fortnite had. In the live event, it was revealed that he was not only alive, but also Dwayne Johnson. It's still unclear how he survived, but everything else has come to light regarding the Foundation.

Unknown

3) Slone

Slone's intentions are clear: she's a complete and utter villain. After the betrayal in the Chapter 2 Season 7 live event, that much is clear. What Fortnite players still don't know is why she's doing it, who she's doing it for and what she's doing next. She's fully in the shadows, so Fortnite players are still wondering about her.

2) Paradigm

Paradigm is another character that is completely shrouded in mystery. This character has been hidden in the shadows, and Fortnite players are wondering when any information will come out. For now, they'll have to keep waiting.

Paradigm is still an unknown character (Image via Epic Games)

1) Geno

Not much is known about Geno other than a name and a possible vague photograph. It seems likely that he's the guy at the top of all of this, but that's purely speculation. One thing is known: the Foundation wants to get Geno.

When will Geno be revealed?

