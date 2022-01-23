3 Fortnite characters who are stronger than 99% of the world (& 3 who wouldn't hurt a fly)

Fortnite has introduced many characters in the past few years with unique abilities and characteristics. While some are strong enough to destroy the island in a single blow, others are as weak as it gets.

Regardless, the community loves every character for their intriguing background. They all play an essential role in causing chaos which eventually decides the theme for new seasons.

On that note, here are three Fortnite characters with exceptional power and three that cannot even harm a fly.

Fortnite characters who are more powerful than most

1) Ice King

Theories suggest that the Ice King possessed the over-powered Infinity Blade. It is no surprise that he could wield such a powerful weapon because he ruled over an entire kingdom.

The Ice King is not just massive in size but can control ice and even The Cube. Back in Chapter 1, he modified a shard of The Cube to unleash the Ice Storm and summon an army of Ice Zombies.

The Ice King is one of the strongest characters ever, and the frosty army further adds to his strength.

2) Midas

Midas is the only character who has made this list because of his intellect. The antagonist from Chapter 2 is not physically capable of causing destruction, but he's a leader who can easily set up the strongest team of skilled assassins.

Midas was on the verge of escaping the island and breaking the loop during the previous chapter. Even Donald Mustard has confirmed that he's not dead despite being eaten by a shark, and he might return to take revenge at any moment.

3) The Devourer

The Devourer is another monster that was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1. The Ice King tried to captivate him because the ruler was aware of the monster's power.

The Final Showdown Event towards the end of Season 9 was enough to prove how powerful The Devourer was, and facing him is a nightmare for anyone in the world.

Fortnite characters who are extremely weak

1) Peely

The harsh truth is that the most beloved character in Fortnite history cannot defend itself from any threat. Over the years, Peely has died in several unusual ways. To name a few, these include turning into a smoothie and getting crushed into pieces by Ryu.

Nevertheless, members of the Peely tribe always return to the island, and fans have equally appreciated them.

2) The Brat

While Peely is a walking banana who still knows about combat and war, The Brat is a walking hot dog who raps.

The Brat is rightfully called one of the worst skins in Fortnite. This is primarily because the character is too weak to fit in a Battle Royale game. It is impossible to be intimidated by a hot dog in a goofy outfit.

3) Grimbles

Grimbles is a Christmas skin inspired by gnomes. Players disliked the skin for its unpleasant looks and because it is practically useless in combat.

Grimbles is a dwarfish creature, and fighting others is undoubtedly not its thing. Even in a fight with Peely, it will get severely beaten.

Also Read Article Continues below

This list should not stop players from using the skins they like the most. Even if the character isn't strong, they can consistently outplay their opponents with better skill and aim.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar