3 Fortnite collaborations no one cares about (& 3 everyone loves)

Collaborations in Fortnite have now become more prominent than ever owing to the game's constantly increasing brand value. The developers have recently released a plethora of crossover skins, which surprisingly exceed the amount of authentic skins.
Naturally, every crossover in Fortnite receives a mixed response from the community. For instance, the Naruto crossover was a dream come true for anime fans, but the ones who never watched the series could never understand the massive hype surrounding it.
Here are three Fortnite collaborations that could not create an impact within the community and three that gained the most attention.
Top three Fortnite collaborations that no one cares about
1) Green Arrow
Green Arrow is undoubtedly a popular DC character, but Fortnite might have made a mistake by introducing him as a Crew Pack skin.
Owners of the outfit were disappointed by a crossover in the Crew Pack as they expected Epic Games to include only authentic characters in their monthly subscription.
Even fans of Green Arrow mentioned that the skin's design was lazy, and the developers could have done a much better job at it.
2) Ghostbusters
The Ghostbusters collaboration in Fortnite had a lot of potential, but the skins' high pricing and basic designs ruined it.
The Proton Pack back bling certainly stood out, but it wasn't enough to convince loopers to spend 2,000 V-Bucks on the bundle.
3) Balenciaga
The Balenciaga crossover occurred recently when Fortnite released Balenciaga-themed skins, and the luxury fashion house rolled out clothes in real life.
The internet equally disliked the skins and the clothing collection, seemingly because fashion has no place in a Battle Royale game. The Balenciaga x Fortnite crossover was quickly forgotten despite the massive brand name.
Top three Fortnite collaborations that everyone loves
1) Marvel
The Marvel-themed Chapter 2 Season 4 of Fortnite was a tremendous hit not only among Marvel fans but the entire Fortnite community. From POIs to unique mythic weapons, Epic Games left no stone unturned to recreate the Marvel universe in its Battle Royale title.
To this day, fans are using their favorite Marvel superhero skins, such as Iron Man and Wolverine in Fortnite.
2) Spider-Man
The latest Spider-Man crossover in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 took fans into a state of frenzy. The skins included in the crossover were designed brilliantly, and the swinging mechanics introduced with the Mythic web shooters work smoothly.
Loopers have appreciated the Spider-Man crossover so much that they're already complaining about the mythic web-shooters not being permanent in the game.
3) The Rock
The Rock has played The Foundation in Fortnite, and fans were pleased to see him during the Chapter 2 Season 8 live event. The former WWE star and Hollywood actor is one of the most popular celebrities in the world, and to say the least, he nailed his role as a member of The Seven.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will unveil more members of The Seven, and it is safe to assume The Rock will appear on several occasions in the near future.