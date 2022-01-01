3 Fortnite collaborations no one cares about (& 3 everyone loves)

Collaborations in Fortnite have now become more prominent than ever owing to the game's constantly increasing brand value. The developers have recently released a plethora of crossover skins, which surprisingly exceed the amount of authentic skins.

Naturally, every crossover in Fortnite receives a mixed response from the community. For instance, the Naruto crossover was a dream come true for anime fans, but the ones who never watched the series could never understand the massive hype surrounding it.

Here are three Fortnite collaborations that could not create an impact within the community and three that gained the most attention.

Top three Fortnite collaborations that no one cares about

1) Green Arrow

Jimathy (🎂20 Days🎂) @Jimd5319 @RealShiina Nope, only bad ones were green arrow the skin was not good and it was a collab, and kinda Loki, Loki was a good skin but I still think the FORTNITE Crew shouldn't have collabs @RealShiina Nope, only bad ones were green arrow the skin was not good and it was a collab, and kinda Loki, Loki was a good skin but I still think the FORTNITE Crew shouldn't have collabs

Green Arrow is undoubtedly a popular DC character, but Fortnite might have made a mistake by introducing him as a Crew Pack skin.

Owners of the outfit were disappointed by a crossover in the Crew Pack as they expected Epic Games to include only authentic characters in their monthly subscription.

Even fans of Green Arrow mentioned that the skin's design was lazy, and the developers could have done a much better job at it.

2) Ghostbusters

Materio @materioart @EnmaZB @FitzyLeakz The only bad part about the Ghostbusters collab was that the skins were generic Fortnite characters, other than that it was awesome @EnmaZB @FitzyLeakz The only bad part about the Ghostbusters collab was that the skins were generic Fortnite characters, other than that it was awesome

The Ghostbusters collaboration in Fortnite had a lot of potential, but the skins' high pricing and basic designs ruined it.

The Proton Pack back bling certainly stood out, but it wasn't enough to convince loopers to spend 2,000 V-Bucks on the bundle.

3) Balenciaga

Noel Y. Calingasan • NYC @nyclovesnyc Balenciaga x Fortnite Immersive 3D Digital Experience in Times Square Balenciaga x Fortnite Immersive 3D Digital Experience in Times Square https://t.co/qIbPeS0fL5

The Balenciaga crossover occurred recently when Fortnite released Balenciaga-themed skins, and the luxury fashion house rolled out clothes in real life.

The internet equally disliked the skins and the clothing collection, seemingly because fashion has no place in a Battle Royale game. The Balenciaga x Fortnite crossover was quickly forgotten despite the massive brand name.

Top three Fortnite collaborations that everyone loves

1) Marvel

The Marvel-themed Chapter 2 Season 4 of Fortnite was a tremendous hit not only among Marvel fans but the entire Fortnite community. From POIs to unique mythic weapons, Epic Games left no stone unturned to recreate the Marvel universe in its Battle Royale title.

To this day, fans are using their favorite Marvel superhero skins, such as Iron Man and Wolverine in Fortnite.

YoItzCobruh @YoItzCobruh Marvel leaving tonight's #Fortnite Item Shop before I could get a chance to purchase one more Bundle got me like: Marvel leaving tonight's #Fortnite Item Shop before I could get a chance to purchase one more Bundle got me like: https://t.co/4i4FF2aFrD

2) Spider-Man

The latest Spider-Man crossover in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 took fans into a state of frenzy. The skins included in the crossover were designed brilliantly, and the swinging mechanics introduced with the Mythic web shooters work smoothly.

Loopers have appreciated the Spider-Man crossover so much that they're already complaining about the mythic web-shooters not being permanent in the game.

3) The Rock

The Rock has played The Foundation in Fortnite, and fans were pleased to see him during the Chapter 2 Season 8 live event. The former WWE star and Hollywood actor is one of the most popular celebrities in the world, and to say the least, he nailed his role as a member of The Seven.

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop @CouRageJD Fortnite really is insane…



In the last 3 days:

-Spider-Man with 3 unlockable skins added to the game

-The Rock has been revealed as the Foundation with his skin coming soon

-Marcus Fenix (Gears of War) skin released



Truly mind blowing. Only game EVER that could achieve this. Fortnite really is insane…In the last 3 days:-Spider-Man with 3 unlockable skins added to the game-The Rock has been revealed as the Foundation with his skin coming soon-Marcus Fenix (Gears of War) skin releasedTruly mind blowing. Only game EVER that could achieve this.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will unveil more members of The Seven, and it is safe to assume The Rock will appear on several occasions in the near future.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar