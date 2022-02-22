3 Fortnite cosmetics that are a complete copy of another (& 3 that are unique)

Fortnite has released countless cosmetic items over the years. While the majority of these skins are appreciated for their uniqueness, many are called out for being absolute copies of other outfits.

It is no surprise that the developers sometimes take inspiration from their own creations and release revamped variants. However, there have been occasions where it was difficult to distinguish between the two skins.

On that note, here are three cosmetics that are a complete copy of other skins, and three that are quite unique.

Three Fortnite cosmetics that are copied

1) The Reaper and John Wick

Many players were surprised when Epic Games claimed that the Reaper skin from Chapter 1 Season 3 Battle Pass wasn't inspired by Keanu Reeves.

Furthermore, when Fortnite officially released the Keanu Reeves skin, it was evident how much it resembled The Reaper. From the suit to the facial features, both skins had several identical elements.

Despite the developers rejecting it, the community will always look at The Reaper as the original Keanu Reeves.

2) Lynx and Alli

As per the lore, Alli is Lynx's sister who was united through the Crew Pack in March 2021. The latter was a famous character in Chapter 2 and players were disappointed that her sister is just a quick reskin.

Alli, just like Lynx, has pink hair, a mole on the cheek, and a twisted hat with kitty ears. She is clearly not a well-detailed outfit, but a mere copy of her sister.

3) Surf Witch and Haze

Surf Witch skin is just Haze wearing glasses. Both skins have a punk vibe with a similar design, and the characters wear black T-Shirts with a pink star on it. Moreover, Surf Witch and Haze have pink hair and wear black lipstick.

Lastly, to make things more apparent, both the characters do the exact same hand sign in their official artwork.

As a result, Surf Witch is often called the most obvious reskin in Fortnite's history.

Three Fortnite cosmetics that are unique

1) Gumbo

Gumbo was released in the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass and he is one of the goofiest characters ever.

From his headphones to backbling, everything about Gumbo is gum-related, and the attention towards detail is surprisingly great. Moreover, the unique color scheme of the skin makes it outstanding.

Gumbo's backbling literally contains gum balls trying to escape, and is certainly one of the most creative cosmetics ever.

2) Midsummer Midas

It won't be an overstatement that Midas is the most popular Fortnite character ever, and luckily, he isn't played by any Hollywood celebrity.

Midas is based on the Greek god that can turn everything to gold, and the Midsummer Midas outfit portrayed this in the best way possible.

The reactive skin comes with a gold wrap and upon every elimination, the character turns golden.

3) Peely

Yes, bananas aren't unique. However, a walking banana tribe that can shoot, walk, and talk is the most amusing thing ever. Peely has been the face of Fortnite for years, and it is unlikely that fans will ever forget him.

There have been several Peely reskins, but the original character will always be special for loopers.

From escorting Agent Jonesy in his missions to getting crushed by Ryu, the banana has been an integral part of the lore since Chapter 1.

