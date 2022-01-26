3 Fortnite emotes which are perfect for every situation (& 3 that are made for trolls)

Fortnite has introduced countless emotes over the years that replicate dance moves and other actions. Players absolutely love emotes, and they are gradually turning out to be the most popular in-game cosmetic items.

Sweaty players never leave an opportunity to taunt opponents with their emotes, while others simply like to dance around and have fun.

On that note, here are three Fortnite emotes that are perfect for every situation and three that are made for trolls.

Three Fortnite emotes that can be used everywhere and anywhere

1) Rushin' Around

Rushin' Around is arguably one of the most popular emotes ever released in Fortnite. Rasputin by Boney M, which went viral on TikTok in 2020, acts as its background music.

In pre-game lobbies and Party Royale, loopers can be found vibing together with this emote.

2) Bear Hug

Even the most toxic Fortnite players can melt with a Bear Hug. This emote was temporarily removed for being vulgar (accidentally), but Epic Games soon re-added it with the desired corrections.

At the moment, Bear Hug is one of the most used emotes in interactive modes like Party Royale. Even after winning games, members of squads and duos can use this emote to express their happiness.

The Bear Hug emote is wholesome, which is why it is perfect for almost every situation.

3) Last Forever

Last Forever is another energetic dance emote that fits every situation. Players can use it on spawn island or in modes like Party Royale.

For 500 V-Bucks, Last Forever is a great deal for loopers who want to own an entertaining dance emote that isn't demeaning.

Ayo & Teo were pleased to see their emote in Epic Games' Battle Royale game, and celebrated by performing the dance in real life.

Three Fortnite emotes that are used by trolls and toxic players

1) Slow Clap

Nothing is more frustrating than getting hit with the Slow Clap emote after losing a close battle. Naturally, sweats and trolls love it and use it as much as possible.

Slow Clap emote was knowingly made to disrespect an opponent and only a troll would spend 200 V-Bucks on it. It was released in 2017 and hundreds of players use it daily.

2) Laugh it Up

Many players claim that Laugh it Up is the most toxic emote in Fortnite. Not only does the character laugh hysterically at the opponent, but to add insult to injury, a donkey’s bray plays in the background.

The emote might have been released as a joke, but sweats have always used it to troll others.

3) Take the L

It is no surprise that Take the L makes this list. The character puts an L sign on their forehead and follows this by dancing wildly. This is the most straight-forward way of calling the other player a loser.

Take the L is a Battle Pass emote that was released in Season 3, and is only owned by a bunch of OG players.

Epic Games has refrained from releasing toxic/disrespectful emotes of late, and has focused more on dances and traversal emotes. As a result, Chapter 3 Season 1 emotes like The Crowning Achievement and Love It have received a positive response from the community.

Edited by Saman