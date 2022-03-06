3 Fortnite items that were in-game for the shortest time (& 3 that have been there forever)

Fortnite constantly vaults and unvaults items to shake things up in the meta. This naturally means that players cannot expect a certain weapon/item to be available forever (unfortunately, not even the Pump Shotgun).

However, there have been occasions where Epic Games vaulted certain items within hours or days. Even before a noticeable amount of players could test these items, the developers mysteriously put them back in the vault.

Here are three Fortnite items that were available for the shortest time and three that have existed forever.

Three Fortnite items that were removed quickly

1) Machine Pistol

Loopers might be amazed to find Machine Pistol on this list. The weapon was introduced in Chapter 3 Season 1 and has been a part of the loot pool for a few weeks now.

However, not a lot of players know that the Machine Pistol was originally added to the game files during Chapter 1 Season 7. Leakers and content creators were eagerly waiting for its release, but it seemed like the developers forgot about it.

In Chapter 1 Season X, the Machine Pistol was available during the Unvaluted LTM for a few hours. After that, it was vaulted, and loopers had to wait till Chapter 3 Season 1 to use it again.

2) Mythic Mushroom

Mushrooms are a common shield item in Fortnite. Players can quickly consume them to up their shield count by five.

Interestingly, in Chapter 2 Season 3, Epic Games added Mythic variants of the Mushroom that had a one in 10,000 spawn rate. Their rarity was quite justified, as they granted 100 shield in just one second.

The Mythic Mushrooms were technically in the game for an entire season, but the amount of players who've actually used them is negligible. Hence, they earn a spot on this list.

3) Eye of the Storm Tracker

The Eye of the Storm Tracker was added to Epic Games' battle royale title for a mere 30 minutes. As it turns out, the developers were working on the item, and a worker accidentally added it to the game.

The Eye of the Storm Tracker was quickly removed, and the item hasn't returned ever since. As the name suggests, it helped loopers in tracking the storm and accurately anticipating the next zone.

Three Fortnite items that have existed for the longest time

1) Bandages

Bandages were added in Chapter 1, and are still a major part of the loot pool in Chapter 3.

Bandages might not be as good as other healing items like the Med Mist, but they are easily available and can provide quick heals to players (up to 75 Health).

It is unlikely that bandages will ever be removed from the battle royale game.

2) Medkits

Medkits are another key item that should remain relevant forever. It was added in Chapter 1, and loopers still rely heavily on it.

Within just 10 seconds, Medkits can fully restore players' health, and it makes no sense for the developers to ever vault it.

3) Small Shield Potion

Fortnite feels incomplete without the Minis. Regardless of the changes in meta, themes, and weapons, Minis have always been a part of the game.

These items take 2 seconds to consume and quickly provide 25 shield. It is worth noting that the Small Shield Potion wasn't available in Fortnite at launch. It was added with the 1.11 patch and has stayed ever since.

Chapter 3 Season 1, also introduced a ton of new features in Fortnite. The community is already disheartened that Spider-Man's mythic web-shooters will be vaulted soon, and as compensation, they want the developers to never remove Klombo from the island.

Edited by Danyal Arabi