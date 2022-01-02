3 Fortnite skins that lost their rarity status (& 3 that are starting to get rare)

Many OG outfits in Fortnite have lost their rarity status lately, and they are being replaced by new cosmetics and skins. This is primarily due to Epic Games either releasing new styles for the OG skins, or bringing them back to the Item Shop.

Since the Item Shop is now full of crossover skins and Winter themed cosmetics, many skins from Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 haven't been up for sale for a long time. As a result, the definition of OG and 'rare' skins has changed drastically.

Here are three Fortnite skins that have unfortunately lost their rarity status, and three that are starting to get rare.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Fortnite skins that have lost their rarity status

3) Renegade Raider

The OG Renegade Raider outfit was available in Chapter 1 Season 1, making it the rarest outfit in the game's history. However, Epic Games decided to bring back the character as Skeletara during Fortnitemares in Chapter 2 Season 8.

It is no surprise that a plethora of players bought Skeletara, and this has significantly harmed the rarity status of the 'Renegade Raider' as an OG outfit.

2) Skull Trooper

The Skull Trooper was undoubtedly one of the rarest skins in Fortnite until the developers released numerous styles for it. Only the purple variant of the outfit can be considered OG, but it is hard to make this distinction during fast-paced games.

As a result, several variants of the Skull Trooper outfit are now found in Fortnite lobbies and the skin has definitely lost its rarity.

1) Recon Expert

Recon Expert was a rare outfit in Fortnite that wasn't re-released in the Item Shop for almost three years (between November 2017 to May 2020). However, ever since its return to the Item Shop in 2020, the Recon Expert has been up for grabs every 3 months.

Recon Expert is no longer a rare skin as many players have bought it throughout 2020 and 2021.

Three Fortnite skins that are starting to get rare

3) Special Forces

The Special Forces outfit was released in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 1. It used to occasionally arrive in the Item Shop back in the day but the narrative has drastically changed now. Special Forces was last seen in the Item Shop around 3 years ago, and it is currently one of the rarest skins in Fortnite.

2) Black Widow

Not many players would know that the Black Widow skin was actually the first Marvel character to be released in Fortnite. She was added to the Item Shop in Chapter 1 Season 8 for 1500 V-Bucks, and was last available in May 2019.

Naturally, the original Black Widow skin is now rarer than any Marvel skin. Players should not expect the skin to return any time soon, which adds to its rarity status.

1) Tracker

Tracker is another outfit from Fortnite Chapter 1 that is gradually becoming rare. The skin was last available in November 2019, and players haven't had the opportunity to buy it for over two years.

With each passing day, the Tracker skin gets more valuable. It is unlikely that Epic Games will bring it back in Chapter 3 Season 1, and veterans who own this uncommon skin from the first season can finally flaunt it.

Edited by Danyal Arabi