3 Fortnite skins people think are rare (and 3 that actually are)

Fortnite has a massive amount of skins that some players consider extremely rare.

Not everyone's skin in the game is rare, however. There are plenty of cosmetics purchased by the majority of the Fortnite fanbase and appear in the Item Shop repeatedly.

Unfortunately, some loopers are mistaken when it comes to what is considered a rare skin in Fortnite these days. There are quite a few that are truly rare and those that aren't, but users think they are.

Three Fortnite skins assumed to be rare

3) John Wick

The John Wick skin during its reveal video (Image via Epic Games)

John Wick made it into Fortnite as part of one of the many collaborations the Battle Royale has implemented. The reason many think this skin is rare is based more on confusion than anything.

Another skin was known as the "John Wick skin" from the early days of Fortnite before the actual John Wick came to the game, and some newer gamers don't know better.

2) Skull Trooper

The Skull Trooper skin in a promotional Fortnite video (Image via Epic Games)

The Skull Trooper skin was seriously one of the rarest skins in Fortnite. That was until Epic Games decided to bring it back and provide different styles for the character.

Skull Trooper's rarity went out the window, and it ruffled more than a few feathers. If you see the purple variant, that is how you know they're an OG owner.

1) Soccer skins

The promotional image for the Soccer skins (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite Soccer skins aren't rare, but many believe they are just because of the caliber of player who uses them. It is considered one of the sweatiest skins in the entire game.

Many people own at least one, though you will typically only come across one when a cracked player is in the lobby.

Three actually rare Fortnite skins

3) The Reaper

The Reaper skin from Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

This is the original "John Wick" skin from before. The Reaper was the Tier 100 reward from the Chapter 1 Season 3 Battle Pass.

It resembles John Wick, so it was given the nickname before the real John Wick came to Fortnite. Season 3 seems so long away now.

2) Galaxy

The Galaxy skin (Image via Epic Games)

Galaxy came to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 5. It wasn't available for everyone, however.

That's where its rarity comes from. Players who took Fortnite to mobile on either a Samsung Note 9 or Galaxy Tab S4 device were gifted the Galaxy skin and could use it on any platform.

1) Aerial Assault Trooper

The Aerial Assault Trooper skin (Image via Epic Games)

The Aerial Assault Trooper is often overlooked, making it super rare. In the very first season of Fortnite, gamers had to level up the Season Shop, unlocking skins they could then purchase.

Also Read Article Continues below

This skin was unlocked at level 15, but many loopers opted to wait until they unlocked Renegade Raider and spent their money on that. That left the Aerial Assault Trooper out of many lockers, making it one of the rarest skins in the game.

Edited by Ravi Iyer