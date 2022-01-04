3 Fortnite weapons that were difficult to use (and 3 that everyone mastered)

Fortnite has a variety of weapons, ranging from extremely simple to incredibly complex.

While movement and building are some of the main mechanics that Fortnite players focus on when it comes to battling, being able to use the game's weapons is a much needed skill.

There have been tons of weapons introduced into the Fortnite battle royale. Some of them are easy to use. Others take plenty of practice to master, making them very deadly in the right hands.

3 Fortnite weapons that required immense skill along with 3 that everyone mastered

3 Fortnite weapons that were difficult to master

3) Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

The Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle (Image via Epic Games)

The Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle is an iconic Fortnite weapon. It was vaulted in Chapter 2 Season 8, but saw plenty of use in the years prior. This is a gun that requires insane accuracy.

Just watch some of the professional players use this thing. Sure, one can hit a body and follow up with another gun, but it takes serious skill to consistently land headshots for eliminations.

2) Revolver

The Revolver (Image via Epic Games)

The Revolver falls into the same category as the Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle. This Fortnite weapon only works well if the user is landing headshots. Maybe that's why it was removed in Chapter 2 Season 7.

Not many players picked it up because of how difficult it was to master. It came with a headshot multiplier of x2.0. This made it one of the deadliest guns in Fortnite if headshots were a regular occurence.

1) Hunting Rifle

The Hunting Rifle (Image via Epic Games)

Many players wanted to master the Hunting Rifle in Fortnite. It was so popular that Epic Games made the Sniper Shootout mode and placed the weapon everywhere on the map.

Hitting a player in the head was a sure kill, but lining it up with the crazy movement was a difficult task. Players who mastered the Hunting Rifle are of a different breed.

3 Fortnite weapons that were very easy to use

3) Pump Shotgun

The Pump Shotgun (Image via Epic Games)

The Pump Shotgun has become somewhat of a meme in Fortnite. It has gone through several iterations, including the Double Pump phase. Although it was vaulted before Chapter 3, players had plenty of time to use it prior.

This is a weapon that really only works in close range battles such as the last couple of circles. It was widely regarded as one of the best weapons for those situations.

2) Minigun

The Minigun (Image via Epic Games)

The Minigun has been vaulted in all playlists as of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. This beast of a machine gun is super simple to use. Players just need to aim and start spraying.

It rips apart structures and opponents with ease. They just need to load up on ammunition and start raining bullets in any direction. Players are more than likely to hit something.

1) Assault Rifle

The Assault Rifle (Image via Epic Games)

The Assault Rifle is the go-to Fortnite weapon for many players. That is because its usage is as simple as it gets. The higher the rarity, the easier the AR is to control.

Assault Rifle ammo is all over the map, making this gun very accessible. Any player can gun down opponents and net a few eliminations with the Assault Rifle. It is a shame it was vaulted at the beginning of Chapter 3.

