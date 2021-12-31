3 free Fortnite items that are extremely rare (and 3 that are everywhere)

Fortnite constantly hands out free rewards to players and surprisingly, some of them have become rarer than expensive cosmetics. This is primarily because free rewards can be obtained for a limited time and they never return to the Item Shop.

Here are three free Fortnite rewards that are now extremely rare and three items that can be found in almost every player's inventory.

Exploring three extremely rare items along with three everpresent ones in Fortnite

Three Fortnite items that are free and extremely rare

1) Hot Marat emote

The Hot Marat emote is extremely rare primarily because it was released for a limited time in 2018 in Chapter 1 Season 6. Naturally, only veterans who've been playing the Battle Royale game since Chapter 1 own it.

Hot Marat is a very energetic dance that matches well with goofy and human characters, and looks equally hilarious when paired with dark and intimidating skins.

To this date, Fortnite players regret not claiming the free Hot Marat emote.

2) Rust Bucket backbling

Rust Bucket is another item from the good old Fortnite days of 2018. The backbling was available for free from 13 April 2018 to 19 April 2018, and surprisingly, not many players claimed it.

Now, almost four years later, loopers are eager to add the Rust Bucket backbling to their inventory as it is one of the rarest items in Fortnite.

3) Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 2 Victory Glider

The first themed glider in Fortnite, named Snowflake, can hardly be seen in the game now. Players could unlock it by getting a Victory Royale during Chapter 1 Season 2.

It is no surprise that many in the current Fortnite community haven't even played Chapter 1 Season 2, let alone getting a Victory Royale that season.

Hence, it is recommended not to engage in fights with anyone who owns this umbrella as they're most likely a very experienced player.

Three most common Fortnite items that come for free

1) Boogie Down emote

With the rise of hackers and cheaters, two-factor authentication has become a must for online multiplayer titles like Fortnite.

By securing their Epic Games account with two-factor authentication, one can get the Boogie Down emote in Fortnite Battle Royale.

Millions of players have completed the process and now own the Boogie Down emote, making it one of the most common free items in the game's history.

2) Lt. Evergreen

Lt. Evergreen skin was available as a free reward during WinterFest 2019. It was one of the most popular events ever, and millions of players claimed it back then.

The Lt. Evergreen outfit returns to the lobbies every winter, which clearly shows that many users own it. It is safe to assume that countless players will claim the Polar Peely skin and Krisabelle from WinterFest 2021, and they will become common free rewards as well.

3) Ancestral Bloom backbling

The Ancestral Bloom backbling is a free Battle Pass reward in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. A plethora of new players have started playing the game recently, and they naturally prefer claiming the free rewards over spending 950 V-Bucks on the Battle Pass.

The current Battle Pass offers the backbling on Page 1, and a style for it on Page 3. Considering that there have been a ton of XP glitches this season, claiming the backbling and its style is easily achievable for anyone. It has a sleek design that matches well with many existing outfits.

It won't be a surprise if players constantly come across the Ancestral Bloom backbling in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 lobbies, especially at lower levels.

Also Read Article Continues below

As of now, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is underway and the community is having a blast during WinterFest 2021. The developers have massive plans for the upcoming weeks and new content will be gradually unveiled.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul