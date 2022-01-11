3 unpopular superheroes who are a perfect fit for Fortnite (& 3 that we're better off without)

Fortnite has tons of superheroes in the game. With the addition of Spider-Man this season, the list continues to grow and that isn't stopping any time soon. Most of them are extremely popular, but they also make use of a few lesser known heroes.

All of the heroes are known to a certain degree. If they're in Fortnite, they're not totally obscure. The less popular superheroes still make a difference and are important to the game.

Here are a few examples of those unpopular heroes that fit right in with the game and a few that don't fit.

Unpopular superheroes that work great in Fortnite and a few that don't

Work

3) Nick Fury

It's difficult to call someone who has been in nearly all Marvel movies an unpopular superhero, but Nick Fury isn't even technically a superhero. He has no power and that makes him far less popular than his Marvel counterparts. However, his character fits in perfectly.

He fits in so well that it's not unreasonable to think he has something to do with the storyline. Though most of them have been leaked, he could have been one of The Seven and it would make total sense.

Nick Fury fits well in the game (image via Epic Games)

2) Silver Surfer

With the Fantastic Four set to eventually join the MCU, Silver Surfer's popularity will grow. For now, he's less well known than other Marvel entities. However, he fits perfectly in the game, especially for the Nexus War. A cosmic being that seeks out worlds for Galactus to devour, Silver Surfer's arrival makes total sense.

Fortnite @FortniteGame To save his people he has sworn to serve Galactus!



Grab the Silver Surfer Set before it rotates out of the Item Shop. To save his people he has sworn to serve Galactus!Grab the Silver Surfer Set before it rotates out of the Item Shop. https://t.co/ci5RAhRsQp

1) Blade

Blade also hasn't (yet) made it into the MCU and hasn't been on-screen since late 1990s. He's pretty unpopular compared to the rest of the roster, but he worked well in the game, especially last season and during Fortnitemares.

He hunts vampires, but that can easily be substituted for zombies and that's what happened during those time periods.

Blade was a welcome addition (image via Epic Games)

Don't work

3) Taskmaster

Taskmaster has been a popular Marvel comics villain, but was introduced just recently on-screen. He wasn't even the main villain in Black Widow, so it stands to reason that Taskmaster would be less popular than the other skins.

Furthermore, it feels like Taskmaster was added to the game without much storyline or plot, so he could be removed without changing much.

2) Carnage

Yes, Carnage was the top skin in Chapter 2 Season 8, but his inclusion makes less sense narratively than other Marvel characters. At least in the Nexus War, there was an entire story as to how these characters arrived.

Carnage just showed up in the game with inadequate explanation. He is less unpopular than the others on this list, but it's still an addition that wasn't really explained.

Carnage's inclusion didn't have much of an explanation (Image via Epic Games)

1) Black Manta

Black Manta is probably the least popular DC skin in the game. He was also added to the game fairly randomly. Not everything has to have a story behind it, but since so many characters do, it makes the others seem out of place.

Black Manta is likely here because of his connection to Aquaman, but there's no story behind it for the game.

Black Manta couldn't cut it in the game (image via Epic Games)

Also Read Article Continues below

Which of these is the best?

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul